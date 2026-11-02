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3.9 Earthquake Shakes Phayao in Northern Thailand

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes Phayao

PHAYAO – A sudden 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck northern Thailand on Sunday afternoon, leaving many local residents startled. The Thai Meteorological Department reported the shallow tremor hit Phayao province at precisely 12:01 PM on November 1, 2026.

Officials located the epicenter in the Khuan subdistrict of Pong district. Because the quake struck at a depth of just one kilometer, the surface impact was felt quite intensely by nearby communities.

Key Takeaways

  • A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Phayao province on November 1 at 12:01 PM.
  • The extremely shallow one-kilometer depth amplified the shaking for local residents.
  • Villagers in nearby districts reported waking up to sudden, intense tremors.

Earthquake Tremors Disrupt Quiet Afternoon

Shortly after the seismic event, concerned citizens began sharing their experiences through the government’s official monitoring network. One striking report came from Ban Mang in the Chiang Muan district of Phayao.

A local villager explained they were peacefully sleeping inside their single-story home when the event occurred. Suddenly, a violent shaking abruptly woke them up, causing immediate panic across the quiet neighborhood.

Shallow earthquakes typically cause more noticeable ground movement compared to deeper tremors of the same magnitude. This explains why a moderate 3.9 magnitude event felt so surprisingly powerful to the local population.

Authorities Monitor Northern Fault Lines

Northern Thailand sits on several active fault lines, making minor to moderate seismic activity a relatively common occurrence. The Earthquake Observation Division continues to monitor the region closely for any potential aftershocks.

Local authorities advise residents to remain calm and review basic safety protocols in case additional tremors happen. As of now, there are no official reports of significant structural damage or major injuries. Emergency response teams remain on standby throughout the province.

This sudden geological event serves as a quick reminder of nature’s unpredictable power. Officials will keep updating the public as more geological data becomes available from regional monitoring stations.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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