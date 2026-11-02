Police Raid Nightclub and Find 36 Minors Including 12-Year-Old

BUENG KAN – Police and provincial administration officers launched a dramatic early morning operation against an illicit entertainment venue in northeastern Thailand. A joint task force moved in to inspect Rich Club after receiving tip-offs about illegal operations.

The surprise inspection uncovered severe administrative breaches that shocked seasoned local officials. Investigators discovered dozens of minors partying late into the night alongside adult customers.

Key Takeaways

Unlicensed Nightclub Targeted: Provincial authorities raided Rich Club in Bueng Kan at 1:30 AM after discovering it lacked proper commercial licensing.

Provincial authorities raided Rich Club in Bueng Kan at 1:30 AM after discovering it lacked proper commercial licensing. Dozens of Minors Discovered: Inspectors detained 36 underage patrons under the legal age of 20, including a child who was just 12 years old.

Inspectors detained 36 underage patrons under the legal age of 20, including a child who was just 12 years old. Strict Legal Action Pending: Venue managers face multiple criminal charges, and officials have formally proposed a mandatory five-year venue closure.

The coordinated action commenced promptly at 1:30 AM under the direction of provincial leadership. Bueng Kan Deputy Governor Woraphan Chamniyan mobilized a coalition of provincial officers, territorial defense volunteers, and district police.

According to police, security units cordoned off all venue entryways to halt all customer movement. The sudden raid caught venue security guards completely unprepared as officers swiftly secured the perimeter.

Officials confirmed the business operated past permitted trading hours with loud live music and active disk jockeys. Consequently, the commercial establishment fulfilled statutory definitions of a service venue while possessing zero valid authorization.

Minors Discovered and Rigorous Drug Testing Implemented

Inside the dimly lit hall, task force inspectors conducted systematic identity verifications across every table. To the dismay of investigators, 36 youths below the legal age threshold of 20 were actively socializing inside.

Most shocking was the presence of an unaccompanied 12-year-old child mingling in the club atmosphere. Welfare workers immediately stepped in to catalog the minors before facilitating safe transfers back to their lawful guardians.

During the detailed physical inspection, officers spotted white powdery residues scattered carelessly across dance floor tiles. Specialists from the Narcotics Suppression Center promptly administered on-site chemical screening tests to both venue employees and patrons.

Fortunately, all collected biological samples returned clear negative findings for illicit drug consumption. Although tests showed no narcotics intake, the presence of unauthorized substances remained registered in official police field reports.

Managers Face Formal Prosecution and Five-Year Venue Ban

Police officers promptly detained the pub manager and supervisory staff on multiple criminal counts. Charges include running an entertainment place without permission, unlawful liquor advertising, and furnishing liquor to youths.

Provincial authorities handed all confiscated materials and detained personnel over to Mueang Bueng Kan Police for legal filing. Investigators are assembling evidence dossiers to hold business backers fully responsible under national statutes.

Meanwhile, regional leaders have drafted a formal recommendation addressed to the provincial governor. If approved, the executive order will mandate a strict, binding five-year closure of the entire property.

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