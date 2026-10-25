Myanmar Military Takes Down Chinese Scam Call Center

CHIANG RAI – Chinese call center gangs are fleeing their usual bases in Myanmar. These criminal networks are now moving deeper into remote border territories. They are trying to avoid heavy crackdowns by the Myanmar military.

Recent reports show these groups leaving the border town of Tachileik. They are relocating to Mong Hsat in eastern Shan State. This area is roughly 250 kilometers from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Key Takeaways

Scam operations are moving from Tachileik to Mong Hsat.

Myanmar military forces recently arrested 99 Chinese nationals.

High-tech gear like Starlink satellite dishes was seized during raids.

The Midnight Crackdown

The Myanmar government has launched a strict campaign against transnational crime. They are aggressively targeting illegal call centers and online gambling rings. This intense pressure has forced criminals to seek new hiding spots.

Mong Hsat is heavily influenced by the United Wa State Army. It borders Thailand near the Fang and Mae Ai districts of Chiang Mai. This makes it a strategic location for these illegal networks.

According to local news, Myanmar officials recently tracked down a major Chinese syndicate. This group is known as the “Kyat Hpyaing” gang. They secretly set up a new base just outside Mong Twan.

Authorities launched a sudden raid on October 21. They targeted a large, tin-roofed building hidden away from the main town. The remote location was about 3,600 meters northeast of the city center.

Major Seizures and Arrests

The afternoon raid was a massive success for local law enforcement. Officers arrested 99 Chinese suspects at the secret facility. The detained group included 95 men and four women.

Police also seized a large amount of essential scamming equipment. They found 13 all-in-one computers and 193 mobile phones. They also discovered two Starlink satellite receivers used for internet access.

The building was fully equipped as a busy working office. Investigators found 23 desks and 92 chairs inside the structure. This clearly proved it was an active hub for digital scams.

Following this raid, Myanmar authorities expanded their search efforts further. They moved into the nearby Hopong village area in Lai-Hka. This search led to the capture of three more Chinese gang members.

Future Border Security

These suspects are now facing serious legal action in Myanmar. Police are currently questioning them about their illegal digital operations. Soon, they will be deported back to China to face charges.

Law enforcement agencies in Thailand are also watching this closely. The movement of these scam centers poses new risks for locals. Thai police are actively boosting patrols along the northern border areas.

Close teamwork between Thailand and Myanmar is very important right now. Sharing critical intelligence helps catch these criminals quickly. It also prevents the gangs from setting up new local hubs.

The battle against transnational digital crime is far from over. Criminals will always look for the next safe haven to operate. However, these recent arrests send a strong message to scam syndicates.

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