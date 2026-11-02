Crime

Indian Mafia Boss Yogesh Captured in Rayong Thailand

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Indian Mafia Boss Yogesh Captured in Rayong Thailand

RAYONG – Thai immigration authorities have arrested 43-year-old Yogesh, an alleged Indian crime boss wanted in New Delhi for serious offenses. Detectives cornered the fugitive in the coastal province of Ranong following close intelligence sharing between international law enforcement agencies.

Police commanders confirmed the suspect faces active warrants for murder, attempted murder, and extortion. Investigators believe he sneaked across southern frontiers to establish an evasion hub before attempting further cross-border escapes.

Key Takeaways

  • High-Profile Target: Thai immigration officers arrested 43-year-old Yogesh, a fugitive Indian gang leader wanted in New Delhi for murder and extortion.
  • Cross-Border Trail: The suspect entered Thailand through a southern pier checkpoint in Ranong before detectives identified him along a public road.
  • Fast-Track Deportation: Authorities revoked his legal stay under the Immigration Act and moved him into detention pending immediate deportation to India.

The breakthrough came after the Embassy of India in Bangkok flagged Yogesh’s presence to local security personnel. Judicial authorities at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi had previously issued warrant SC/258/2025 demanding his detention.

Indian prosecutors accuse Yogesh of masterminding gangland murders, organizing attempted assassinations, and running extortion networks across Delhi. Fearing impending trial, he slipped across international borders in late 2026 to evade criminal prosecution.

According to detailed border control logs, Yogesh arrived in Ranong via the Saphan Pla coastal checkpoint on October 3. Border control issued him a 60-day tourist entry stamp that permitted him to stay legally until November 1.

Indian Mafia Boss Yogesh Captured in Rayong Thailand

Coordinated Intelligence and Coastal Arrest

Senior officers at the Immigration Bureau assembled a joint investigation unit to verify field intelligence across Ranong province. Specialized detectives worked with municipal officers to track suspicious residences and monitor local transit hubs day and night.

On October 31, field officers spotted a pedestrian matching the fugitive’s profile walking along Chaloem Phra Kiat Road in Bang Rin. Undercover officers intercepted the man, verified his passport identity, and confirmed him as the suspect sought by Indian diplomats.

Following positive identification, immigration magistrates revoked his entry visa under Sections 12 and 36 of the Immigration Act. Detectives immediately took him into protective custody to prevent any escape attempt into neighboring countries.

Indian Mafia Boss Yogesh Captured in Rayong Thailand

Custody Transfer and Deportation Procedures

Police transferred the suspect directly to an immigration detention facility for formal interrogation and holding. Diplomatic representatives and Indian security agencies were promptly notified of the arrest to prepare his transfer.

Thai border agencies confirmed they are expediting formal removal procedures to return Yogesh to Indian jurisdiction. The swift apprehension highlights growing regional cooperation against organized criminal syndicates seeking sanctuary in Southeast Asia.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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