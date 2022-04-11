OnePlus 10R Could Launch As The OnePlus Ace: Release Date & Specs

(CTN News) – Reports and rumors about the OnePlus 10R have been circulating on the internet lately. The OnePlus 10R is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 120Hz display, but some new info suggests that the smartphone will be called OnePlus Ace when it launches. Learn more about the upcoming smartphone by reading on.

OnePlus could use the moniker ‘Ace’ as the name of its upcoming smartphone, reports Digital Chat Station (via Weibo). Previously, Oppo also used this moniker. Oppo launched the Oppo Reno Ace in 2019 and Oppo Ace 2 in 2020. As OnePlus and Oppo have merged their smartphone businesses, it is likely that both companies will share some specifications and even branding.

OnePlus Ace specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus 10R or Ace is said to have a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Additionally, the screen is said to support HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, it is believed that the OnePlus Ace is running OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.

OnePlus Ace could come with a quad-camera setup. OnePlus Ace will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear, along with optical image stabilization. The secondary camera will be an 8MP ultrawide lens accompanied by two other lenses. In addition to this, the smartphone is said to have Gorilla Glass on the front and the back.

OnePlus Ace release date

OnePlus has not released any information about the smartphone, but it has been speculated that the OnePlus Ace will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo3 launched recently. It could be launched in the near future. More information about the smartphone should be released soon. The OnePlus Ace price may also be revealed soon. We’ll keep you updated.

