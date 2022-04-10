Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Launched, Check Specs And Price

(CTN News) – Asus launched a new high-performance laptop in India that features Intel’s top-of-the-line processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor. It is available on the leading e-commerce platform in India. The laptop runs Windows 11 and has multiple storage options, a backlit keyboard, and a fast-charging battery. Read on to learn more about the specifications of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 features a 16-inch IPS WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It supports the DCI-P3 color space and has a refresh rate of 165Hz. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and has a response time of 3ms. With a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz, the laptop is powered by Intel’s Core i9 12th Generation processor. Windows 11 Home is preinstalled.

In addition to the processor, there is a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor with up to 16GB of DGGR6 RAM. It is worth mentioning that the RTX 3080 Ti is Nvidia’s most powerful graphics processor. The laptop supports up to 48GB of RAM and has 16GB of DDR5 RAM. Additionally, the device comes with up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe CLE 4.0 SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard. There is a 3.5mm microphone/headphone jack, one HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (DisplayPort/Power Delivery), a LAN port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The device has noise-canceling microphones. The laptop also has a multi-output speaker system.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 price

There is a 4-cell Li-ion 90WHrs battery on the device, which charges with a 240W charger. The laptop will cost Rs. 1,79,990 in India. Several e-commerce platforms offer it, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales. Customers can also choose between two variants of the device: one with 8GB of RAM and another with 16GB. Keep reading for more laptop news.

