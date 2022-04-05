Police Seize US$2.9 Million Worth of Crystal Meth

Police have seized 300 kilograms of crystal meth with an estimated street value of US$2.9 million at a road checkpoint in southern Thailand.

The driver of the pickup told investigators he was paid to deliver the drugs by his son-in-law and a woman who had both fled across the border to Laos.

The Mitsubishi pickup was stopped at a checkpoint at Ban Khuan Mit in the Chana district in southern Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The Mitsubishi pickup was carrying a load of foam boxes.

Police examined the boxes and found a total of 300kg of crystal meth, or “Ya ice”, with an estimated street value of about US$2.6 million.

The driver, Mr. Prasert Sena, 53, was from Trang’s Huay Yot district. He told police he was being paid US$3,000 to deliver the boxes from Chiang Rak in Pathum Thani province to Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, by his 25-year-old son-in-law Mr. Pawich Teerasut and another woman named Kamolchanok Sena.

Police Seize Meth Pills

Police said Mr. Pawich and Ms. Sena are wanted in Thailand under arrest warrants for 5 related drug cases. Both fled to Laos to escape prosecutors.

Meanwhile, in the Bang Kham district of Songkhla, police searched house No 13 at Moo 3 village in Tambon Ban Han, on a tip-off that drugs were being stored there before being distributed.

1.2 million meth pills aka Ya-ba were seized with an estimated street value of US$1.1million, and Mr. Veerachai Binmud, 33, who is suspected of being a drug kingpin, was arrested.

Both suspects were being questioned by the police for more information, which could lead to the arrests of more suspects, the spokesperson said.

The illegal trade in methamphetamines has grown robustly in Thailand and Southeast Asia last year despite cross-border and movement restrictions imposed because of the COVOD-19 Pandemic.

Almost 20 percent more meth was seized in 2020 than in the previous year, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported.

According to the agency, almost three-fourths of the drugs confiscated were found in the Lower Mekong countries – Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.