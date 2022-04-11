Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rumours: Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – Samsung has dominated the global market for foldable smartphones in 2021 and so far in 2022. Since Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are among the most widely available foldable smartphones in the world, it has sold millions of them. Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year, the fourth generation of its foldable smartphones.

From what we can gather from the internet, Samsung does not plan to change the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to a video uploaded by Waqar Khan, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature two in-display fingerprint scanners. The first is displayed on the primary display of the smartphone, while the second is displayed on the secondary display. In the previous model, there was a single in-display fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an S22 Ultra-like camera design

Besides that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a triple rear camera setup where each lens could be located separately, as seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Furthermore, it is expected that the company will improve the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Additionally, dust protection can be improved in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be released later this year, it is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. SD 8 Gen 1 Plus is the successor to SD 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset last year. The device could also have 12GB of RAM along with the purported chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature fast charging. Not many changes are expected to the battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are still months away. Information about these smartphones should come out soon. Currently, the device is expected to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event in the second half of 2022. We’ll keep you posted about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other tech news.

Related CTN News: