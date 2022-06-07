UK PM Boris Johnson Wins Confidence Vote But Faces Big Backlash

(CTN News) – Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday, but a rebellion by 148 of his 359 Conservative Party lawmakers dealt him a serious blow.

For Boris Johnson to be removed, a majority of Conservative lawmakers – at least 180 – would have had to vote against him.

Boris Johnson received 59% of the lawmakers’ backing, which is lower than the 59% given to Theresa May in a confidence vote in 2018.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been facing increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fueled parties in Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

It was the anger of this magnitude that led the party to issue a challenge, forcing an anonymous vote of confidence in a leader who had once seemed invincible.

The move led lawmakers from different wings of the party to reveal that they were turning against their leader. By staying in office, the prime minister, according to a former ally, insulted both the electorate and the party.

Former junior minister Jesse Norman said before the vote: “You presided over a culture of casual law-breaking at 10 Downing Street with COVID.”

John Penrose, Boris Johnson’s anti-corruption chief, also resigned.

Boris Johnson, 57, could lose his authority to govern Britain, which faces the risk of recession, rising fuel and food prices, and travel chaos caused by strikes.

Ministers rallied around him and highlighted what they called the success of the government, such as a quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The night before the election, Boris Johnson promised his party’s lawmakers he would boost the economy and return to traditional Conservative policies.