COVID can Severely Affect These 4 Organs. Check Early Symptoms

Covid is a respiratory disease that at first glance seems like it could affect our bodies in a milder or even more debilitating way. The virus has unfortunately been able to impact our lungs, heart, kidneys, digestive system in addition to our brain in the past two-and-a-half years.

The effects of the virus are often felt for years to come. A number of experts have noted that why the disease shows a variety of symptoms, is because a specific type of receptor cell is needed by the virus before it can enter the body. In other words, the disease targets the organs that contain those receptor cells.

In many cases, it is known that viruses make the condition of the organ through which they enter the body worse. If one learns about the symptoms of the disease at an early stage, one can be better prepared to deal with the disease. The following information will give you an overview of the symptoms of the disease:

Do COVID-related lung diseases have a range of severity?

Coronaviruses infect the human body usually through the respiratory tract, therefore, the lungs are the most obvious site of infection. As a result of immune reactions, the lungs end up accumulating a lot of debris and fluid as a result of the immune reaction. In case of severe infections, the walls and linings of the air sacs in the lungs can be affected in case the patient contracts these infections.

The symptoms of sputum overproduction include excessive sputum production, coughing, chest congestion, difficulty in breathing, etc.

How can Coronavirus affect our hearts?

Coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, myocarditis, and arrhythmia are all possible COVID symptoms. Researchers found that inflammatory responses, such as cytokine storms, can cause myocarditis without direct viral invasion. These responses can lead to cardiac failure and arrhythmias even after the infection has resolved and even without lungs being damaged.

COVID can worsen a person’s heart condition, so those with heart conditions should remain cautious.

Symptoms include chest tightness, cold sweat, breathing difficulties, irregular heart beat, and neck, arm, and jaw discomfort.

How does COVID-linked brain disease manifest itself?

There are many ways in which COVID can affect the brain. The virus is able to enter the brainstem and cerebral cortex through its receptor cells. As a result of ROVID clots, the arteries leading to the brain can be narrowed, causing strokes.

It manifests itself in the form of seizures, loss of smell, taste, headaches, lack of concentration, and changes in behavior.

COVID can cause gut problems?

The emergence of Omicron has been associated with digestive problems in several patients. According to Tim Spector, Professor of ZOE’s Covid Symptom Study, Omicron or an associated variant could be attacking the gut. It would not show up in the nose, so you could have a gut infection without showing symptoms.

Bloating, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heartburn, nausea, and vomiting.