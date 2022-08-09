What Is Google Classroom? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – In the past, Google Classroom was used only by a few educators, but now it has been embraced by all stakeholders with open arms and has demonstrated to them what they were missing –

an online platform that can break down the invisible barriers of a classroom paradigm and bring students closer to each other.

What is a Google Classroom?

Using Google Classroom, teachers can manage classes online, create curriculums, and share assignments with students in a paperless manner. By leveraging Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, the platform simplifies teacher-student collaboration.

Who can use Google Classroom?

Anyone with a Google account can use Google Classroom. Organizations using G Suite for Education, non-profits, schools, independent educators, homeschoolers, administrators, and families can use Google Classroom.

A school account allows teachers and students to access Google Classroom.

What are the main features of Google Classroom?

Assignments: Assignments can be created using YouTube videos, Google Form surveys, or PDFs from the drive.

Assignments can be assigned to all students or to individual students. Teachers can either assign the assignment immediately or schedule it for a specific date.

Customizable Grading System: It is possible for teachers to choose a grading system and create grade categories. Teachers can choose from any of the following systems if they want students to have access to the overall grades:

Total Points Grading: Divide the total points students earn by the maximum points they can earn.

Weighted by Category Grading: A weight is assigned to each grade category. Once the average scores of each grade category are calculated, they are multiplied by the grade weight to give you the overall grade.

No Overall Grade: When teachers do not grade their students.

What devices does Google Classroom support?

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari all support Google Classroom. Android and Apple iOS mobile devices can also be used with the Google Classroom app.