Connect with us

Tech

What Is Google Classroom? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Advertisement

Tech

Best Scannable Fake ID Sites (Study)

Gaming Tech

Where To Play Slots Online For Free And Without Registration

Tech

WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart Warns Users Against Modified Versions Of The App

Learning Tech

Top 50 Blogging Stats That You Must Know

Tech

SpaceX Raises Another $250 Million In Equity, Totaling $2 Billion In 2022 Funding

Tech

How To Connect Two AirPods To One iPhone?

Tech

10 Tips to Find a Best Software Company

Tech

Spotify Announces Shuffle And Play Buttons For Premium Subscribers

Tech

Why iPhones Don't Fall in Price Compared to Other Smartphones: 6 Reasons

Tech

4 Reasons to Hire an SEO Agency for Your Business

Tech

4 Best Ways to Improve Your Website's Search Engine Rankings

Tech

Essential Considerations: Before Purchasing An ETL Tool

Tech

Understanding Artificial Intelligence In Real Estate 

Tech

Want to Start a New Business? Here's How Technology Can Help + Implementation Proces

Tech

5 Best-Going Bitcoin Mining Software Options

Tech

Top 5 Best-Going Blockchain DNS Software

Tech

In 2022, How To Buy MaidSafeCoin Online?

Tech

Uber Unveils New Features, Including That Lets Drivers Pick Their Own Trips

Tech

Elon Musk Fires Back At Twitter In Court Battle

Tech

What Is Google Classroom? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

27 mins ago

on

What Is Google Classroom Here's Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – In the past, Google Classroom was used only by a few educators, but now it has been embraced by all stakeholders with open arms and has demonstrated to them what they were missing –

an online platform that can break down the invisible barriers of a classroom paradigm and bring students closer to each other.

What is a Google Classroom?

Using Google Classroom, teachers can manage classes online, create curriculums, and share assignments with students in a paperless manner. By leveraging Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, the platform simplifies teacher-student collaboration.

Who can use Google Classroom?

Anyone with a Google account can use Google Classroom. Organizations using G Suite for Education, non-profits, schools, independent educators, homeschoolers, administrators, and families can use Google Classroom.

A school account allows teachers and students to access Google Classroom.

What are the main features of Google Classroom?

Assignments: Assignments can be created using YouTube videos, Google Form surveys, or PDFs from the drive.

Assignments can be assigned to all students or to individual students. Teachers can either assign the assignment immediately or schedule it for a specific date.

Customizable Grading System: It is possible for teachers to choose a grading system and create grade categories. Teachers can choose from any of the following systems if they want students to have access to the overall grades:

  • Total Points Grading: Divide the total points students earn by the maximum points they can earn.
  • Weighted by Category Grading: A weight is assigned to each grade category. Once the average scores of each grade category are calculated, they are multiplied by the grade weight to give you the overall grade.
  • No Overall Grade: When teachers do not grade their students.

 What devices does Google Classroom support?

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari all support Google Classroom. Android and Apple iOS mobile devices can also be used with the Google Classroom app.

Should I get Google Classroom?

Google Classroom should definitely be considered if you are responsible for teaching at any level and are considering online teaching tools.

Even though this isn’t a replacement for a learning management system, it’s a great tool for teaching basics online.

The classroom is easy to use, simple to learn and works on many devices.

As a result, there are no maintenance costs, since this system does not require IT management. Additionally, it keeps you updated on Google’s advancements and changes.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading