Connect with us

News

Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million

News News Asia

China and Russia Say NATO and the West Pushing World War

News

The New York Times Pivots Sports Coverage Strategy With The Athletic Partnership

News

UK Wage Growth Surges, Easing Inflationary Pressure but Signals of Labor Market Slowdown

News News Asia

Helicopter Transporting 6 Tourists Crashes Near Mount Everest

News

India Imposes 28% Tax on Online Gaming Firms

News Regional News

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand

News Regional News

School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Works With Vietnam to Tackles Cat and Dog Meat Trade

News

World Population Day: Global Milestones, Declining Growth, And Implications For The Future

News Asia News

Saudi Arabia Deposits $2 Billion In State Bank of Pakistan, Boosting Foreign Exchange Reserves

Business News

Five Key Takeaways As UPS Strike Looms With Failed Teamsters Contract Talks

News Northern Thailand

Court Finds PM Failed to Protect Citizens from PM2.5 Air Pollutants in Northern Thailand

News

US Marine Corps Leadership In Limbo As Senator's Abortion Protest Blocks Military Appointments

News

BBC Presenter Scandal: Teenager Denies Inappropriate Conduct As Investigation Unfolds

News

Unprecedented Climate Crisis In Florida: Heatwave, Coral Bleaching, And Sahara Dust Exacerbate Challenges

News

President Biden And President Zelensky To Meet At NATO Summit: Unity, Ukraine, And Security On The Agenda

News Politics

Biden Corruption Whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft Suddenly Hit with Federal Charges

News

Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023

Published

3 seconds ago

on

In response to the dissemination of false information in July 2023 regarding the government’s plans to increase the old age allowance by an additional 3,000 baht, the Anti-Fake News Center of Thailand has addressed this issue through their official Facebook page.

The News Center categorically states that the information circulating online is entirely untrue.

Anti-Fake News Center and Department of Older Persons Denounce False Claims of Old Age Allowance Increase

The misleading content claimed that the government would be implementing an increase in the old age allowance during the month of July.

However, after conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Anti-Fake News Center has confirmed that such claims are entirely false.

To ensure accuracy and combat the spread of fake news, it is crucial not to share or further disseminate this fabricated information.

After investigating a video claiming that the elderly will receive an increased living allowance of 3,000 baht in July, the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has verified and confirmed that this information is false.

The government’s criteria for the living allowance remain unchanged at present.

Criteria can be divided as follows.

  • Age 60 – 69 years old will receive a living allowance of 600 baht/person/month
  • Age 70 – 79 years old will receive a living allowance of 700 baht/person/month
  • Age 80 – 89 years old will receive a living allowance of 800 baht/person/month
  • aged 90 years or more will receive a living allowance of 1,000 baht/person/month

Department of Older Persons Confirms No Adjustment in Living Allowance as Claimed in Video

According to the inspection conducted by the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, it has been determined that the claim made in the video clip regarding an adjustment to the living allowance is false.

The government currently maintains the previous criteria for the living allowance, which is set at 600 baht, 700 baht, 800 baht, and 1,000 baht based on the age criteria established by the Ministry of Interior.

To prevent misinformation, the public is urged not to be deceived by such information and to refrain from sharing it on social media platforms.

If individuals wish to inquire about this matter, they can contact the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security through their website at www.dop.go.th or by calling 02-642-4336.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

The New York Times Pivots Sports Coverage Strategy With The Athletic Partnership

World Population Day: Global Milestones, Declining Growth, And Implications For The Future

Saudi Arabia Deposits $2 Billion In State Bank of Pakistan, Boosting Foreign Exchange Reserves
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs