Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023

After investigating a video claiming that the elderly will receive an increased living allowance of 3,000 baht in July, the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has verified and confirmed that this information is false.

The government’s criteria for the living allowance remain unchanged at present.

Criteria can be divided as follows.

Age 60 – 69 years old will receive a living allowance of 600 baht/person/month

Age 70 – 79 years old will receive a living allowance of 700 baht/person/month

Age 80 – 89 years old will receive a living allowance of 800 baht/person/month

aged 90 years or more will receive a living allowance of 1,000 baht/person/month

Department of Older Persons Confirms No Adjustment in Living Allowance as Claimed in Video

According to the inspection conducted by the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, it has been determined that the claim made in the video clip regarding an adjustment to the living allowance is false.

The government currently maintains the previous criteria for the living allowance, which is set at 600 baht, 700 baht, 800 baht, and 1,000 baht based on the age criteria established by the Ministry of Interior.

To prevent misinformation, the public is urged not to be deceived by such information and to refrain from sharing it on social media platforms.

If individuals wish to inquire about this matter, they can contact the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security through their website at www.dop.go.th or by calling 02-642-4336.

