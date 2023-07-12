News
Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023
In response to the dissemination of false information in July 2023 regarding the government’s plans to increase the old age allowance by an additional 3,000 baht, the Anti-Fake News Center of Thailand has addressed this issue through their official Facebook page.
The News Center categorically states that the information circulating online is entirely untrue.
Anti-Fake News Center and Department of Older Persons Denounce False Claims of Old Age Allowance Increase
The misleading content claimed that the government would be implementing an increase in the old age allowance during the month of July.
However, after conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Anti-Fake News Center has confirmed that such claims are entirely false.
To ensure accuracy and combat the spread of fake news, it is crucial not to share or further disseminate this fabricated information.
After investigating a video claiming that the elderly will receive an increased living allowance of 3,000 baht in July, the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has verified and confirmed that this information is false.
The government’s criteria for the living allowance remain unchanged at present.
Criteria can be divided as follows.
- Age 60 – 69 years old will receive a living allowance of 600 baht/person/month
- Age 70 – 79 years old will receive a living allowance of 700 baht/person/month
- Age 80 – 89 years old will receive a living allowance of 800 baht/person/month
- aged 90 years or more will receive a living allowance of 1,000 baht/person/month
Department of Older Persons Confirms No Adjustment in Living Allowance as Claimed in Video
According to the inspection conducted by the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, it has been determined that the claim made in the video clip regarding an adjustment to the living allowance is false.
The government currently maintains the previous criteria for the living allowance, which is set at 600 baht, 700 baht, 800 baht, and 1,000 baht based on the age criteria established by the Ministry of Interior.
To prevent misinformation, the public is urged not to be deceived by such information and to refrain from sharing it on social media platforms.
If individuals wish to inquire about this matter, they can contact the Department of Older Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security through their website at www.dop.go.th or by calling 02-642-4336.
RELATED CTN NEWS:
The New York Times Pivots Sports Coverage Strategy With The Athletic Partnership
World Population Day: Global Milestones, Declining Growth, And Implications For The Future
Saudi Arabia Deposits $2 Billion In State Bank of Pakistan, Boosting Foreign Exchange Reserves