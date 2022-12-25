Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve

(CTN News) – On Christmas Eve, you’ll probably hear your kids ask, “Where’s Santa Claus?” Thanks to tracking tools like NORAD’s Santa Tracker and Google’s Santa Tracker, everyone can find out when Father Christmas will arrive.

This Christmas Eve, here is how you can follow Santa’s journey.

Keep track of Santa Claus with NORAD

A Santa Claus tracker was first implemented by NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) in 1955.

Since it was originally just an animation of Santa’s sleigh and reindeer flying across a map, NORAD has added a variety of features over the years, including mini-games, videos, stories, and Christmas music.

Due to the platform’s use of Cesium’s open-source 3D mapping library, the NORAD Santa tracker has a 3D visual representation of Santa’s journey rather than a 2D model. Additionally, it utilizes Bing Maps satellite imagery to create a more realistic appearance of the globe.

Additionally, users can view a “Santa Cam,” which shows Santa delivering presents around the globe to all kids on the wish list along with the tracker tool.

A Christmas countdown, arcade-style games, kid-friendly music, an online library, and various videos can be viewed on NORAD’s official YouTube channel on the NORAD website.

There is a NORAD Santa tracker available on noradsanta.org, as well as the official NORAD Tracks Santa app found on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

This website is available in the following languages: English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, and Portuguese.

Santa can also be tracked through NORAD Tracker’s social media accounts, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The organization’s call center will update you on Santa’s location if you call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6732).

Additionally, NORAD allows Amazon Alexa users to track Santa Claus through its partnership with Amazon. Open the Amazon Alexa app and select “Skills & Games,” then search for “NORAD Tracks Santa”.

After it has been enabled, you will be able to ask Alexa: “Alexa, where is Santa?” If you ask Alexa, “Alexa, call Santa,” the jolly man will be able to speak with you and your children. You may also leave him a voicemail message.

Google Santa Claus tracking

Google’s Santa Claus Tracker was launched in 2004 and simulates the tracking of Santa Claus.

A live map of Santa’s location, his next stop, a live video feed of his route, and the estimated arrival time at each location can be found on the website. Also shown is Santa’s total distance traveled and the number of gifts he has delivered so far.

In December, the page operates as Santa’s Village, with users able to play mini-games, take quizzes, watch animated videos, and engage in other interactive activities.

With Google’s “Elf Maker” game, players can build their own elf and host a concert with “Elf Jamband.” Children are also able to learn how to code with “Code Boogie.”

Google Assistant can also be used to locate Santa’s location. It is possible to ask Google questions such as “Hey Google, where is Santa?” or “What’s new at the North Pole?” to tune into the North Pole Newscast and hear what Santa and his elves are doing.

Google Assistant also allows you to call Santa himself. Santa will be preparing for a concert when you call him; he will ask for your musical expertise.

Don’t forget to ask Google Assistant to tell you a joke about Santa!

