Connect with us

News

Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve
Advertisement

News

Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe With 802 NHL Goals

News

Sunken Thai Navy Warship Lacked Sufficient Life Vests for Crew

News News Asia

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China

News News Asia

Chinese Journalist Reveals17.65 Percent of China's Population Has Covid-19

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

News

Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel In Canada, Causes Havoc Across The Country

News Regional News

Taxi Driver Killed After Colliding with Passenger Train at Crossing

News Asia News

COVID-era Free Food Program Replaced With A Cheaper One In India

News

Paris Gunman Kills 3 At A Kurdish Cultural Centre

News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at age 22

News News Asia

North Korean Has Stolen an Estimated US$1.2 Billion in Cryptocurrency

News Cryptocurrency World News

FTX Cryptocurrency Fraudster Bankman-Fried Freed on US$250 Million Bail Bond

News Southern Thailand

Empty Life Rafts from HTMS Sukhothai Found as Thai Navy Searches for 23 Missing Crew

News News Asia

Asia's Largest Crime Syndicate Boss to Face Trial in Australia

News News Asia

World Health Organization Raises Concerns Over COVID-19 Severity in China

News News Asia

UN Security Council Demands Military in Myanmar End Violence Immediately

News News Asia

Nepal Frees Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj aka "The Serpent"

News

Toronto Police Charge Eight Teenage Girls With Killing a Man In The City

News

Solstice 2022: Shortest Day Of The Year Is Long On Rituals

News

Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Santa Claus Tracking This Christmas Eve

(CTN News) – On Christmas Eve, you’ll probably hear your kids ask, “Where’s Santa Claus?” Thanks to tracking tools like NORAD’s Santa Tracker and Google’s Santa Tracker, everyone can find out when Father Christmas will arrive.

This Christmas Eve, here is how you can follow Santa’s journey.

Keep track of Santa Claus with NORAD

A Santa Claus tracker was first implemented by NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) in 1955.

Since it was originally just an animation of Santa’s sleigh and reindeer flying across a map, NORAD has added a variety of features over the years, including mini-games, videos, stories, and Christmas music.

Due to the platform’s use of Cesium’s open-source 3D mapping library, the NORAD Santa tracker has a 3D visual representation of Santa’s journey rather than a 2D model. Additionally, it utilizes Bing Maps satellite imagery to create a more realistic appearance of the globe.

Additionally, users can view a “Santa Cam,” which shows Santa delivering presents around the globe to all kids on the wish list along with the tracker tool.

A Christmas countdown, arcade-style games, kid-friendly music, an online library, and various videos can be viewed on NORAD’s official YouTube channel on the NORAD website.

There is a NORAD Santa tracker available on noradsanta.org, as well as the official NORAD Tracks Santa app found on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

This website is available in the following languages: English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, and Portuguese.

Santa can also be tracked through NORAD Tracker’s social media accounts, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The organization’s call center will update you on Santa’s location if you call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6732).

Additionally, NORAD allows Amazon Alexa users to track Santa Claus through its partnership with Amazon. Open the Amazon Alexa app and select “Skills & Games,” then search for “NORAD Tracks Santa”.

After it has been enabled, you will be able to ask Alexa: “Alexa, where is Santa?” If you ask Alexa, “Alexa, call Santa,” the jolly man will be able to speak with you and your children. You may also leave him a voicemail message.

Google Santa Claus tracking

Google’s Santa Claus Tracker was launched in 2004 and simulates the tracking of Santa Claus.

A live map of Santa’s location, his next stop, a live video feed of his route, and the estimated arrival time at each location can be found on the website. Also shown is Santa’s total distance traveled and the number of gifts he has delivered so far.

In December, the page operates as Santa’s Village, with users able to play mini-games, take quizzes, watch animated videos, and engage in other interactive activities.

With Google’s “Elf Maker” game, players can build their own elf and host a concert with “Elf Jamband.” Children are also able to learn how to code with “Code Boogie.”

Google Assistant can also be used to locate Santa’s location. It is possible to ask Google questions such as “Hey Google, where is Santa?” or “What’s new at the North Pole?” to tune into the North Pole Newscast and hear what Santa and his elves are doing.

Google Assistant also allows you to call Santa himself. Santa will be preparing for a concert when you call him; he will ask for your musical expertise.

Don’t forget to ask Google Assistant to tell you a joke about Santa!

SEE ALSO:

Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe With 802 NHL Goals

Storm Disrupts Holiday Travel In Canada, Causes Havoc Across The Country

Airfinity Reveals 5,000 a Day Dying from Covid-19 in China
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins