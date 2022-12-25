Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe With 802 NHL Goals

(CTN News) – Washington Capitals fans and teammates celebrated wild when Alex Ovechkin shot the puck into the empty net.

One of hockey’s most storied records is closer to being broken thanks to Alex Ovechkin no-look empty-net goal.

On the NHL career scoring list, Alex Ovechkin tallied 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place.

In the first period, Ovechkin defeated Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich to equal Gordie Howe. With a minute left, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored to surpass “Mr. Hockey.”

With 894 goals, only Wayne Gretzky holds the record, and Alex Ovechkin is now 93 goals away from breaking it.

Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin pose with their milestone pucks while their father Ovechkin says, “Step by step.” “A long way to go.”

Although it will take at least a couple more years for Alex Ovechkin to challenge Gretzky, moving past Howe was certainly cause for celebration. “Ovi! Ovi! “Ovi!” was chanted throughout Washington’s 4-1 victory, never louder than when he hit the empty net.

After Jets players lined up to shake Ovechkin’s hand at center ice, teammates did the same in the locker room during a closed-door celebration.

It’s just to show respect, and it’s history for them as well,” Alex Ovechkin said. When the whistle blows, it’s all about hockey. We respect each other.”

Ovechkin missed his first attempt at an empty net and passed up another attempt by giving the puck to countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov – and getting it back.

Washington’s longtime captain was willing to do whatever it took to win its fourth consecutive game even if he didn’t want to make history.

In a situation like this, you take advantage of your chances, Alex Ovechkin said. Kuzy doesn’t want to take it after I give it to him, but it becomes special after that.”

The arena goal counter flipped to 802 as teammates leapt off the bench in celebration. Following that, Howe’s son Mark made a video tribute.

“On behalf of Gordie Howe, the man you just passed, and on behalf of my mother Colleen and the entire Howe family, I just want to congratulate you on what a fantastic achievement you’ve made,”

Mark Howe said in honor of his father, who died in 2016 at age 88. Your performance has been a pleasure to watch.”

Ovechkin became just the third player with 800 goals after recording a hat trick to become the third fastest to the milestone. It took him four games before he scored his first goal.

Dylan Strome, who assisted on Ovechkin’s first goal of the game, said it took a while for the team to reach 801 and 802. I’m sure everyone was relieved when the puck was in.”

After tying Howe, Ovechkin didn’t seem satisfied with stopping at 801. As the game progressed, he had a few other chances, including a breakaway early in the second period. Rittich denied him this time – the 166th goaltender he has scored on.

During the Capitals’ 3-1 lead late in the game, fans chanted for Ovechkin to enter the ice. When it was Ovechkin’s turn, he didn’t waste time. He and coach Peter Laviolette had discussed not forcing the situation.

He has some good offensive abilities when the goalie is out of the net, too,” Laviolette said. There was nothing that changed, and it was a pretty special moment.

The presence of Nastya and his sons added to the special nature of the event for Ovechkin. Ovechkin beamed as he watched his parents watching from Moscow while his children, Sergei and Ilya, sat on his lap.

“Very emotional,” said Alex Ovechkin. I’m extremely happy to be doing this with the home crowd. They give me full support, and this a an historic moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players.





