Pattaya City to Host a Grand Wan Lai Day on April 19th, 2024
Pattaya City to Host a Grand Wan Lai Day on April 19th, 2024

Pattaya City to Host a Grand Wan Lai Day on April 19th, 2024

(CTN News) – There will be a grand celebration of “Wan Lai Day” in Pattaya City, Thailand, on Friday, April 19th, 2024.

At the press conference that was held on March 28th at Central Pattaya Shopping Center, the announcement was made by Deputy Mayor Ms. Thithiphan Pettrakul, who was also joined by representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chonburi Province Cultural Office, and Central Pattaya Shopping Center.

The Wan Lai festival will be divided into two sections. The first part, which will take place from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wat Chai Mongkol, will be aimed at promoting, preserving, and showcasing the beautiful, cultural side of the Thai Songkran festival.

fb img 1711842834156378227525344

In addition to the peaceful atmosphere of the temple, visitors will enjoy traditional performances and displays that reflect the essence of Songkran.

In the afternoon and evening session, all Pattaya Beach will be transformed into a modern entertainment zone from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM, a modern entertainment experience.

The grand stage will be home to a variety of well-known Thai and international DJs including DJ Nadia, DJ Wonder, PP’DREAM, FrenchW, and Ant Emotion Town, who will be performing to keep the party going to the end.

57453615 432336424184039 8931340266753753088 n

The highlight of the evening will be a spectacular performance by the legendary rock band “Retrospect,” bringing their hit songs and a full-fledged audiovisual experience to the concert.

A warm invitation was extended by Ms. Thithiphan to both Thais as well as foreign tourists to take part in the festivities.

As of press time, road closures and plans haven’t been finalized
