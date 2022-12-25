Christmas Eve And Day Stores? Walmart, Target, Costco

(CTN News) – It has been observed that most families try to stock up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but there always seems to be something that gets forgotten, whether it be an ingredient for a meal or a last-minute gift.

Fortunately, there are quite a few grocery and large retail outlets open during the holiday season for those who are in need of some quick retail assistance.

Despite operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, most Albertsons stores are open.

Many BJ’s Wholesale stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with reduced hours.

As a general rule, Bravo Supermarkets will remain open normal hours on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Casey’s General Store locations will be open on December 24 and 25, but with reduced hours. For exact hours, please contact your local store.

The majority of Circle K locations should be open 24 hours a day.

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve, typically between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., but will be closed on Christmas Day.

The majority of Cumberland Farms locations will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight.

CVS: Most CVS locations are open on Christmas Eve and Day, however hours vary by location. There are some stores that are open 24 hours a day. The company has been contacted by Newsweek for comment.

A number of Duane Reade stores will operate on adjusted hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. 24-hour locations, including pharmacies, will remain open during these hours as well.

Giant: Most food stores were open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A representative from Newsweek has been contacted for comment.

On most holidays, Quick Chek is open, however hours may be shortened.

Many Rite Aid pharmacies will be open on Christmas, including some that are open 24 hours a day. The publication has been contacted for comment.

The Safeway store will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 24 and closed on December 25.

Sheetz: Generally open 24 hours, but some locations may close early. Check opening hours by calling ahead.

Target stores will be open on Christmas Eve, many of them from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but they will be closed on Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will operate between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. 24-hour locations, including pharmacies, will remain open during these hours. The company has been contacted by Newsweek for comment.

Walmart supermarkets will be open from 12 a.m. until 6 p.m. on December 24. On Christmas Day, Walmart stores are closed.

Wawa: The majority of convenience stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. If you are uncertain of the hours of your local store, please contact them in advance.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven typically does not close during major holidays. Depending on the location, some stores may be operating with reduced hours or even being closed.

