Zelensky Asked Biden To Name Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

(CTN News) – In one of their recent phone conversations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested that US President Joe Biden designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The person who is familiar with Zelensky’s request said that it did not come with the same urgency with which he has asked western leaders for additional arms and financial assistance. However, he did include it in an effort to increase international condemnation of Russia.

Zelensky’s request, first reported by the Washington Post, was not firmly committed by Biden.

Russia has previously declined to be added to the list of state sponsors of terror, which currently includes North Korea, Syria, Cuba, and Iran.

At this point in time, I do not have any assessment of that matter. Obviously, we will continue to look at the actions on the ground and the actions of the leaders,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House last month.

It would be a dramatic move if Russia was added to the list. This would escalate economic sanctions and would have a secondary effect on countries still doing business with Moscow.

Related CTN News: