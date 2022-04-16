No Evidence That Russia Will Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine Amid War

(CTN News) – Throughout the ongoing war, Russia was repeatedly feared using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Despite this, Oleksandr Motuzianyk, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s defense ministry, said that the country and its allies see no reason for Russia to deploy nuclear weapons against its neighbor. As The reports of Interfax indicate that Motuzianyk said that Russia’s so-called last trump card is nuclear weapons. At this time, there are no indications that Russia will be able to use these weapons in the war.

Motuzianyk said at a press conference held on Friday at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv that such records are not kept by the intelligence services. According to him, neither their international colleagues nor the intelligence agencies with which they cooperate and share information have confirmed that Russia has used nuclear weapons. He added however that they must be prepared for any change in the situation, including the possibility of such a catastrophic event. However, he added that they cannot predict this at this time.

The prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine should not be taken lightly

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns has not ruled out the possibility that Russi may deploy nuclear weapons. Using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is not something to be taken lightly, he said. However, he acknowledged that they did not see any evidence supporting that claim. Burns commented on April 14 about President Vladimir Putin’s “desperation,” whose forces have suffered tremendous losses and failed to capture Kyiv. Radio Free Europe reports that given President Putin’s and the Russian leadership’s desperation, no one can dismiss the threat of a possible recourse to tactical nuclear weapons.

The Kremlin has claimed it has placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert following its unjustified attack on Ukraine on February 24, but Burns said the US has not seen much concrete evidence of such deployments. However, he added that they are concerned about the claims.

