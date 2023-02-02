Connect with us

News

Queen Elizabeth's Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes
Advertisement

News Regional News Tourism

Tourists in Thailand Raise Concerns Over Taxi Scams, Garbage and Air Quality

News Southern Thailand

German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

News Crime Regional News

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping

News

Nikki Haley Is Poised To Run For President In 2024

News

A Green Comet Nears Earth For The First Time

Sports News

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes 'Muay Thai' Name

News

Thai Economy May Grow By 4% This Year Due To Tourism

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News

Pirate-Themed Ship Restaurant Sinks In Pattaya Beach

Tourism News

Officials Predict 12 Million Tourists To Visit Phuket This Year

Business News

Boeing Delivers The Last 747 Jumbo Jet As It Bids Farewell

News

Singapore Ranks 5th Least Corrupt Country In 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News Crime

American YouTuber Leo Rex, 35 Found Dead in Pattaya, Thailand

News Regional News

Thailand's Police Chief Apologizes to Taiwanese Actress

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News

The Lakeland Shooting Has Now Killed 11 People: What We Know

News Business

Adani, Asia's Richest Man, Targeted In $68 Billion Stock Market Crash

Tech Business News

JD.com To Suspend Operations On Indonesia And Thailand Sites

News

Queen Elizabeth’s Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Queen Elizabeth's Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

(CTN NEWS) – SYDNEY – Australia will redesign its $5 banknote to represent and honor the history of its Indigenous culture in place of the Queen Elizabeth II portrait, the nation’s central bank announced on Thursday.

The federal government, which supports the change, was consulted before the decision was made, according to a statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

According to the statement, the Australian Parliament will still be visible on the note’s reverse side.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth last year has reopened discussions in Australia about the country’s future as a constitutional monarchy.

Australia will replace Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 note with a design honoring Indigenous culture. (Photo: AFP)

In a close referendum in 1999, voters decided to keep the British monarch as the country’s head of state.

King Charles III, who succeeded his mother as the monarch of the United Kingdom, serves mostly in a ceremonial capacity as the head of state of Australia, New Zealand, and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside of the Uk.

In September 2022, Australia announced that Queen Elizabeth would not necessarily take the place of King Charles on $5 Banknotes and might be replaced by Australian figures.

According to the authorities, the queen’s image was chosen to represent Australia on the $5 Banknote because of her personality rather than because she was the monarch.

The decision to update the note comes as Australia’s center-left Labor government pushes for a referendum that would be necessary to change the constitution.

Australian five-dollar banknotes.Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

To include recognition of Indigenous people in the text and mandate consultation with them when making decisions that will impact their lives.

Australia officially changed its national anthem in 2021 to remove the phrase “young and free” in response to calls to acknowledge that its Indigenous people are the world’s oldest civilization.

According to the Reserve Bank, Indigenous organizations would be consulted throughout the creation of the $5 Banknotes.

The new banknote will be designed and printed over several years. The present note will continue to be issued until that time.

The late Queen first appeared on the $5 Banknote in 1992.(ABC News)

Design Differences And Old Controversies

There was some opposition to using the Queen’s face on the $5 Banknote when it was printed in 1992.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia museum’s website, the Queen’s replacement of Caroline Chisholm was the cause of the criticism.

“The Reserve Bank defended its choice to include the portrait of the Queen, noting that the monarch’s portrait always featured on at least one currency, while Australia remained a constitutional monarchy.

It was still proper to show the Queen on Australia’s banknotes,” it stated.

/ 1992 $5 Banknote 

Previously, Her Majesty appeared on the 1966-first-issued $1 paper banknote and the 1953-first-issued £1 banknote.

Indigenous patterns have appeared on several currencies, including the first $1 banknote in 1966.

The forecourt mosaic is depicted in the present $5 Banknote design of Parliament House, which is based on a Central Desert dot-style painting by Michael Nelson Jagamara.

A Ngarrindjeri man from South Australia and author, inventor, activist, and musician David Uniapon is depicted on the $50 bill.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Tourists in Thailand Raise Concerns Over Taxi Scams, Garbage and Air Quality

German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping
Related Topics:
Continue Reading