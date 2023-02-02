Queen Elizabeth’s Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

(CTN NEWS) – SYDNEY – Australia will redesign its $5 banknote to represent and honor the history of its Indigenous culture in place of the Queen Elizabeth II portrait, the nation’s central bank announced on Thursday.

The federal government, which supports the change, was consulted before the decision was made, according to a statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

According to the statement, the Australian Parliament will still be visible on the note’s reverse side.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth last year has reopened discussions in Australia about the country’s future as a constitutional monarchy.

In a close referendum in 1999, voters decided to keep the British monarch as the country’s head of state.

King Charles III, who succeeded his mother as the monarch of the United Kingdom, serves mostly in a ceremonial capacity as the head of state of Australia, New Zealand, and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside of the Uk.

In September 2022, Australia announced that Queen Elizabeth would not necessarily take the place of King Charles on $5 Banknotes and might be replaced by Australian figures.

According to the authorities, the queen’s image was chosen to represent Australia on the $5 Banknote because of her personality rather than because she was the monarch.

The decision to update the note comes as Australia’s center-left Labor government pushes for a referendum that would be necessary to change the constitution.

To include recognition of Indigenous people in the text and mandate consultation with them when making decisions that will impact their lives.

Australia officially changed its national anthem in 2021 to remove the phrase “young and free” in response to calls to acknowledge that its Indigenous people are the world’s oldest civilization.

According to the Reserve Bank, Indigenous organizations would be consulted throughout the creation of the $5 Banknotes.

The new banknote will be designed and printed over several years. The present note will continue to be issued until that time.

Design Differences And Old Controversies

There was some opposition to using the Queen’s face on the $5 Banknote when it was printed in 1992.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia museum’s website, the Queen’s replacement of Caroline Chisholm was the cause of the criticism.

“The Reserve Bank defended its choice to include the portrait of the Queen, noting that the monarch’s portrait always featured on at least one currency, while Australia remained a constitutional monarchy.

It was still proper to show the Queen on Australia’s banknotes,” it stated.

Previously, Her Majesty appeared on the 1966-first-issued $1 paper banknote and the 1953-first-issued £1 banknote.

Indigenous patterns have appeared on several currencies, including the first $1 banknote in 1966.

The forecourt mosaic is depicted in the present $5 Banknote design of Parliament House, which is based on a Central Desert dot-style painting by Michael Nelson Jagamara.

A Ngarrindjeri man from South Australia and author, inventor, activist, and musician David Uniapon is depicted on the $50 bill.

