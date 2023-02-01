Connect with us

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News Asia

Indian Police Detained Students After Stopping Screening a BBC Documentary on Modi

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Exceed 30,000 On 2nd day After Holiday

News Asia News

Jeju Air Plane Headed For Incheon Returns To Hokkaido Airport Due To Engine Noise

News Asia News Ukraine War

Japan Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Following Deadly Missile Strikes In Ukraine

News News Asia

UNODC Reports Myanmar Opium Poppy Cultivation Has Increased 33 Percent

News Asia News

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Raid That Kills 10 Palestinians

News Asia

India and Pakistan Came "Close" to Nuclear War

News Asia

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China’s COVID Re-opening

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Factory Activity In Asia Contracts In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – According to polls released on Wednesday, Asia’s manufacturing activity decreased in January as the COVID reopening in China failed to fully offset the region’s economic recovery’s headwinds from the declining economies of the United States and Europe.

A private sector study revealed that after Beijing removed strict COVID controls late last year, industrial activity in China declined more gradually in January.

Initial signals of hope for Asia can also be found in easing input price pressures, with surveys revealing that the rate of output decline is moderating in Japan and South Korea.

However, other economists say there is doubt about Asia’s ability to withstand the blow of weakening global demand and persistently rising inflation.

/ REUTERS

According to Toru Nishihama, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo, “the worst of Asia’s downturn is behind.

But problems in important export destinations, including the United States and Europe, cloud the outlook.”

“Asian economies require a brand-new growth engine as COVID-19 recovery progresses. As of yet, none exist.”

For the sixth consecutive month, China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained below the 50-point threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction.

Ticking up slightly to 49.2 in January from 49.0 in December.

Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential compound under lockdown as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A better-than-anticipated official PMI survey released on Tuesday was compared to the data.

The Caixin poll, however, is more focused on small enterprises and coastal regions than the official PMI, which mostly focuses on major, state-owned Chinese businesses.

Japan’s au Jibun Bank PMI remained unchanged from the previous month at 48.9 in January as the sluggish global demand hurt manufacturers.

However, the Japan PMI survey found that supplier delays were less frequent than at any point since February 2021 and that the inflation rate of input and product price inflation was the smallest in 16 months.

For the sixth consecutive month, industry activity in South Korea decreased in January. The reading was 48.5, up from 48.2 in December but still under the threshold of 50 points.

/ REUTERS

Although new orders in South Korea decreased for a seventh consecutive month in January, the poll found that the loss rate was a little slower than it had been the previous month.

Usamah Bhatti, an S&P Global Market Intelligence economist, stated that “the immediate outlook for the South Korean manufacturing sector appears tough.”

Despite this, businesses continued to be optimistic about improving the global economy and increasing demand.

According to PMI surveys, factory activity increased in January in Indonesia and the Philippines but decreased in Malaysia and Taiwan.

/ CNBC

India’s manufacturing sector got off to a slower start to the year, growing in January at the weakest rate in three months as both output and sales growth slowed.

The “surprisingly resilient” demand in the United States and Europe, as well as the reopening of the Chinese economy after Beijing dropped its rigorous economic controls.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund modestly improved its global growth outlook for 2023.

However, the IMF predicted that global growth would still decline, from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023, and it cautioned that a global recession might happen quickly.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93
Related Topics:
Continue Reading