Thailand to End Remaining Covid-19 Rules on Face Masks

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is set to repeal the remaining restrictions and fines on face masks within 2 to 3 weeks, according to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control,

The DDC’s director-general said (NCDC) the National Communicable Disease Committee has already drafted a notification, according to Dr. Thares Krasnairawiwong,.

Thailand reclassifies COVID-19 from a hazardous infectious disease to a communicable disease under observation as of 1 October 2022.

The wearing of face masks became voluntary outdoors but still mandatory on public transport, in cinemas, and inside public facilities. The new draft order would repeal all mask requirements, Dr. Thares said.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will continue to encourage wearing face masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, such as public transit, hospitals, nursing homes for the elderly, and kindergarten.

Dr. Thares stated that the draft announcement does not require cabinet approval, only the public health minister’s endorsement.

Upon approval, it will be published in the Royal Gazette; the procedure is anticipated to take two to three weeks, he said.

To help prevent the spread of Covid-19 the wearing face masks was mandated by an administrative order issued to provincial governors.

Under the terms of the order, violators faced a 6,000 baht fine, while repeat offenders of not wearing face masks could face fines of up to 20,000 baht. However, courts have the authority to lower fines on face masks based on the circumstances.

Dr. Thares stated that the ministry was also preparing three draft regulations on financial compensation to address future outbreaks of communicable diseases, emphasizing that these laws will not have a retroactive effect.

The initial draft includes compensation for members of the public affected by prevention and control efforts, including medical bills, physical treatment, property damage, and loss of income.

He stated that the DDC the Department of Disease Control would be responsible for payment if the sum did not exceed 100,000 baht, whilst the NCDC would handle claims over 100,000 baht.

The second draft addresses compensation for medical personnel and public health authorities infected on the job. It includes coverage for death, incapacity, and catastrophic disease.

The third version of the bill permits the DDC to claim compensation from individuals who don’t comply with its orders within a certain time frame, resulting in the DDC performing the work and incurring expenses.

In addition, the Budget Bureau has allocated 11.5 billion baht to cover allowance risks and hazard compensation for medical and health staff working during the Covid-19 pandemic and 384 million baht for vaccine efforts.

According to Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from the Ministry of Public Health, relevant agencies are expected to seek disbursement before the end of the year.