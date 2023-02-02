German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

The search for a 35-year-old German tourist who jumped off a ferry near Koh Phangan on Tuesday night resumed on Wednesday, but he has yet to be found. Mr. Florian Storz jumped from the Racha 8 ferry around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, about 15 minutes after the ferry left a pier on Koh Phangan.

Passengers who witnessed the incident told police that the German tourist, who was dressed in black, put his rucksack on the deck and jumped into ocean and nobody knew why he jumped.

On Wednesday, police, marine police, marine officials, and rescue workers were divided into teams. They searched the islets and coastal areas around the popular tourist island, while others in boats searched the waters between Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

However, no trace of German has been found.

According to immigration records, the German man arrived in Thailand on December 26 at Suvarnabhumi airport. His visa was set to expire on February 2nd.

German Jumps to His Death

On Jan 22, a depressed German tourist jumped to his death from a cliff while being accompanied by park rangers on a nature trail over the Khao Ngon Nak mountain crest in the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Southern Thailand’s Krabi province.

Police later identified him as “Loo Kevin Andre,” though it was unclear if that was his passport name.

The tourist jumped abruptly, according to Teekhawuth Sriburin, chief of the national park, leaving staff stunned.

Mr. Teekhawuth stated that he received a phone call on Saturday afternoon from a German man who informed him that his son, a tourist named Loo, had been in the Khao Ngon Nak mountain area. The caller expressed concern that Loo, who was suffering from depression, would commit suicide and asked park officials to look for him.

The Thap Khaek forest protection unit checked the log book and discovered that Loo began hiking at 11:12 a.m. They requested that the caller send them a photograph of Loo for use in a search.

Loo was discovered by park rangers around 5.30 p.m. They invited the tourist to accompany them to their office, and he agreed.

Loo received a phone call around 6.30pm, after a 2km descent from the spot where he was discovered by rangers. When he finished the call, Loo turned to the rangers, apologized, ran to the edge of a cliff, and jumped off. Park rangers said he moved so quickly that they couldn’t stop him, leaving them stunned.

The rangers went back to their office and filed a complaint at the Ao Nang police station. They contacted local rescue units to begin searching for the tourist.

Soon after the incident, two teams of park rangers and rescue workers began searching the area about 50 meters beneath the cliff. The two teams took off from Ban Din Daeng Noi, the Moo 2 village in tambon Nong Thale, around the same time.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, one of the two teams discovered Loo’s body below the cliff. The body was removed from the area and taken to the Ao Nang police station at 6 a.m. It was then transported to Krabi Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said the German embassy would be notified once the autopsy results were known.

The 3.7km nature trail on the Khao Ngon Nak mountain, about 500 meters above sea level, is popular with thrill seekers.