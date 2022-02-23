23.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsTrending News

Queen Elizabeth Abandons All Live Events After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

By Arsi Mughal
0
87
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Having tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II has now canceled her virtual engagements on Tuesday because of cold-like symptoms. Sky News reported on Tuesday that Buckingham Palace issued a statement stating that the 95-year-old British queen would put on hold her virtual engagements for the day but would continue to perform light duties at Windsor Castle.

Moreover, the statement said that the Queen would continue to receive medical treatment and follow all applicable procedures. The Queen caught COVID on Sunday, more than a week after her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, confirmed he had tested positive for the disease. Charles is said to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle on February 8. The virus was also found in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on February 14.

Must Read: Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Suffers Mild ‘Cold-like’ Symptoms

Growing concern about Queen Elizabeth’s health

The Queen’s additional engagements for the following week will be decided closer to the time, reports CNN, citing a source close to the palace. Growing concern about the Queen’s health has been raised due to her advanced age and health issues she suffered last year. Despite testing positive for the Coronavirus on Sunday, she sent a message of sympathy to the Brazilian people following Monday’s flooding.

According to NBC 5, the Queen will attend a number of high-profile events next month, including a diplomatic banquet at Windsor Castle on March 2, the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip on March 29 at the same location.

Celebrations planned for early June to honor Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne

The UK media reports that the Queen Elizabeth is fully vaccinated. Her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year in April, and the monarch were both vaccinated against COVID-19 in January 2021, according to the Palace. NBC 5 reports that the palace has refused to provide any information about later vaccinations, citing medical confidentiality. To celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne, official festivities are planned for early June, which will include a parade with soldiers, horses, and musicians.

Also Check:

Queen Elizabeth Says Camilla Should be Queen When Charles Becomes King

Thai Beauty Pageant Queens Face Criminal Charges Over Face Masks

Beauty Pageant Queen Tragically Dies from Car Crash Injuries

People Also Read

Previous article3 Live Myiasis Botflies Removed From An American Woman’s Eye at Delhi Hospital
Next articlePM Imran Khan Will Visit Russia on Wednesday For The First Time Since 1999
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks