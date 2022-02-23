Queen Elizabeth Abandons All Live Events After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Having tested positive for COVID earlier on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II has now canceled her virtual engagements on Tuesday because of cold-like symptoms. Sky News reported on Tuesday that Buckingham Palace issued a statement stating that the 95-year-old British queen would put on hold her virtual engagements for the day but would continue to perform light duties at Windsor Castle.

Moreover, the statement said that the Queen would continue to receive medical treatment and follow all applicable procedures. The Queen caught COVID on Sunday, more than a week after her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, confirmed he had tested positive for the disease. Charles is said to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle on February 8. The virus was also found in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on February 14.

Growing concern about Queen Elizabeth’s health

The Queen’s additional engagements for the following week will be decided closer to the time, reports CNN, citing a source close to the palace. Growing concern about the Queen’s health has been raised due to her advanced age and health issues she suffered last year. Despite testing positive for the Coronavirus on Sunday, she sent a message of sympathy to the Brazilian people following Monday’s flooding.

According to NBC 5, the Queen will attend a number of high-profile events next month, including a diplomatic banquet at Windsor Castle on March 2, the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip on March 29 at the same location.

Celebrations planned for early June to honor Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne

The UK media reports that the Queen Elizabeth is fully vaccinated. Her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year in April, and the monarch were both vaccinated against COVID-19 in January 2021, according to the Palace. NBC 5 reports that the palace has refused to provide any information about later vaccinations, citing medical confidentiality. To celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne, official festivities are planned for early June, which will include a parade with soldiers, horses, and musicians.

