Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out About Her Health After Covid-19

(CTN News) – Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 96 soon, has spoken of serious fatigue since catching Covid-19 in February despite aides downplaying her illness.

During her remarks at the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit of the Royal London Hospital, which was built in just five weeks in response to Covid-19, the monarch opened up about her health.

When she spoke to staff and patients via video link, Queen Elizabeth recalled her experience.

During a conversation with a former Covid patient who needed ventilation, the queen said about the virus: “It leaves one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”?

During a video released by the palace on Sunday, she said, “This horrible pandemic is not a nice result.”.

The queen’s health has been in question since she spent an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October, which was revealed only later by the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II Chats With COVID-19 Patients

After a recent bout with COVID-19, Queen Elizabeth II empathized with patients, doctors, and nurses in a London hospital last week as she heard their stories about life on the frontlines of the epidemic.

The monarch addressed patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital in a virtual visit to mark the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed facility built in just five weeks during the height of the pandemic. “Mild cold-like symptoms” were described by Buckingham Palace after Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

She told recovering COVID-19 patient Asef Hussain and his wife, Shamina, “It does leave one tired and exhausted.”. “This terrible pandemic.”

