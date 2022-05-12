Anonymous Claims To Have Hacked Russian Streaming Service RuTube On Victory Day

(CTN News) – In celebration of Russia’s Victory Day on May 9, the video streaming service RuTube was hacked. The hacking group Anonymous claimed responsibility. RuTube, however, denies losing its source code as a result of the incident. Since Monday evening, RuTube, which has 25 million active monthly users and is owned by Gazprom Media, has been unavailable. Later, the streaming service announced that the attack had been localized and that no content had been accessed. On Victory Day, RuTube was scheduled to broadcast the parade.

In a Telegram post, RuTube said someone was determined to prevent the broadcast of the victory procession and fireworks. In addition, it stated that video hosting involves petabytes of archived materials and hundreds of servers, and that a full recovery will take longer than engineers expected.

Anonymous claims nearly 75% of databases harmed of RuTube

According to Anonymous, nearly 75% of the databases and infrastructure, as well as 90% of the backups and clusters to restore the databases have been significantly damaged. However, RuTube vehemently denies that its source code and data were stolen, according to reports. On May 9th and on RuTube, Russian satellite TV networks broadcast anti-war remarks. According to RuTube, the attack began at 5 a.m. It also noted that this is the largest malicious campaign they have ever seen.