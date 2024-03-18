Connect with us

Advertisement

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

6 hours ago

on

In February, Biden And Democratic Party Organizations Raised $53 Million

(CTN News) – According to campaign officials, President Joe Biden’s campaign and its associated fundraising organizations raised $53 million in February, the campaign announced on Sunday, giving them $155 million in the bank at the end of February.

This is an increase of $25 million over the total cash on hand for the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the Democratic state parties at the end of January.

This announcement came as former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had clinched their party’s nominations and the general election campaign was underway.

There is no doubt that February was the strongest fundraising month for the campaign since it launched in April last year, according to a statement released from the campaign.

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States of America, emailed donors in the middle of the month asking for their support for the campaign, which led to large sums of cash being raised.

The former vice president’s wife, Jill Biden, was closely involved in the crafting of an email that was sent out after the special counsel’s report on handling of classified documents after he left the presidency was released.

Ultimately, Hur concluded that there was no need to file a lawsuit against the president because of cartoons. Nevertheless, the White House went after Hur, accusing him of making unnecessary comments about Biden’s age and memory, which he denied.

Biden’s campaign message in support of her husband was credited with raising $853,000 in the month of February, according to the campaign.

As the campaign manager of Julie Chavez Rodriguez’s campaign, Julie Chavez Rodriguez stated in a statement, “We are proud of the record-breaking fundraising machine we have built that has helped us reach the voters about the stakes of this election and the importance of voting on November 8.”

Additionally, she said that the money would be used to expand the campaign’s state-level operations, invest in paid media, and support Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses as they campaign across the country.

On Feb. 29 alone, the campaign touted a total of $2 million in contributions from small-dollar donors.

