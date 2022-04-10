Thai Police Seize Millions of Meth Pills and 2.4 Billion Baht in Assets

Over the past six months, more than 120,000 drug suspects have been arrested by police in Thailand. A total of 260 million speed pills along with other drugs, as well as confiscated assets valued at 2.4 billion baht, were seized.

On Saturday, Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairoj presented the figures following a review of drug-suppression activities for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021-22 to March 31.

In total, he said, 122,226 drug suspects have been arrested. They seized 755 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 53,509 kilograms of marijuana, 370 kilograms of heroin, and 759 kilograms of ketamine.

Drug suspects’ assets were seized in the past half-year, including 680 million baht in land and houses, 817 million baht in cars and motorcycles, and 117 million baht in motorcycles and other items.

Police Drug Seizures in Thailand

Reporters from Thai media didn’t ask for comparison figures for previous months or other periods. However, a report from May last year stated that 193,000 drug suspects had been arrested and that 300 million speed pills and 2,747kg of heroin had been seized. More than 2 billion baht in assets were seized.

Thailand’s prison population is about 80% comprised of people serving time for drug offenses, according to a report by the Thai Institute for Justice.

The report states that 78% of drug-related offenses involve methamphetamine tablets and 76% involve possession with intent to sell, mostly small amounts.

World Prison Brief estimates that Thailand’s prison population, including pre-trial detainees and those on remand, was 285 572 in November last year, compared with an official capacity of 110,000 and a maximum designed capacity of 220,000.

Thailand has the highest prison population in Southeast Asia, even though the Philippines (165,000 inmates) and Indonesia (271,000) have much higher populations.

As authorities sought to ease overcrowding in jails, where thousands of inmates contracted Covid-19, the reported 2021 number was down sharply from 358,369 a year earlier.

In order to reduce costs and overcrowding, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin plans to amend drug laws to reduce sentences for minor offenses and to move toward rehabilitation programs.

Pol Gen Roy stated at Saturday’s briefing that the Royal Thai Police had launched a project to educate students about narcotics in order to discourage them from using them. There are 1,482 schools participating in the program with 205,400 students.

Police authorities will also conduct a sustainable community project to combat drug abuse.

There are 20 communities under National Housing Authority projects that have been selected for the pilot program.