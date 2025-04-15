DaVita Kidney Dialysis Firm Was Attacked by Ransomware this Weekend.

(CTN News) – According to a statement made on Monday, the company DaVita, which offers treatments for renal dialysis, was the subject of a ransomware attack over the course of the previous weekend.

The attack had a number of repercussions, such as the encryption of a section of the business’s network and the stoppage of certain of its regular activities.

The United States of America has a large number of businesses that provide services related to renal care.

One of the most well-known suppliers and businesses in this regard is DaVita.

DaVita Dialysis is a therapeutic option for individuals with renal sickness because the organization owns and runs over 2,600 outpatient treatment clinics. With its global footprint, this Fortune 500 firm employs 76,000 people across 12 countries and generates over $12.8 billion in revenue annually. The corporation makes more than $12.8 billion a year.

Many of the machines connected to the organization’s network were encrypted as a result of a ransomware attack that was executed on Saturday. During this time, the company was the target of criticism.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received all of this information today in the form of a file that was manually submitted utilizing the FORM-8K. During the weekend season, ransomware attackers frequently employ cryptographic techniques.

This is because companies that rely on information technology and have a slow response time are more vulnerable to attacks. The reason for this is because information technology teams are usually less active on the weekends. This situation is occurring at the moment because there is a greater likelihood that people are sleeping.

According to the eighth-quarter report, which contained information that was immediately pertinent to the business, DaVita Inc. discovered on April 12, 2025, that certain parts of our network had been encrypted by a ransomware attack. Our network is encrypted due to the ransomware attack.

We immediately implemented containment measures, such as proactive isolation of affected systems, and activated our response protocols upon identification.

It was challenging to establish a timeline for the strategy’s implementation because the attack and the actions made in response to it negatively affected several operations.

Although it was technically feasible to provide a schedule for the restart of these operations, in reality, this was not feasible. The implementation of measures that are currently just temporary has been beneficial in easing the process.

DaVita will continue to treat patients at its locations.

The specifics of the occurrence are yet unknown, according to DaVita, because an inquiry into the situation is still ongoing. This is because the inquiry is still ongoing at this time, among other reasons.

The potential for ransomware gangs to steal patient data from compromised systems as a result of the attack is one of these. This tactic is usually used by ransomware hackers to bolster their post-encryption extortion phase.

At the time this essay was written, DaVita’s website and social media accounts had not offered any information indicating the existence of any possible issues at the company’s owned and run dialysis facilities. Both of these things are happening at the same time as this work is being prepared.

The firm has stated that ongoing patient care is currently being given in response to the accusations brought against it. DaVita said in a publicly released statement, “We have implemented our contingency plans, and we continue to provide patient care.”

Bleeping Computer has gotten in touch with DaVita in an effort to get this information. This report will be updated with any new information Bleeping Computer learns from the company. All of these details will be included in the report.

Not even well-known ransomware organizations have publicly acknowledged that they are behind the DaVita attack. As previously mentioned, the current situation is as follows.

SOURCE: BCN

