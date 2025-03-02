Police Summoned to Homicide After Father Kills Son With Machete

Police in northern Thailand’s Lampang province were summoned to a homicide in Jae Hom District after a man recently released from prison attacked his father in drug-induced rage with a machete. The father fought back, leading to his son’s death.

On Saturday evening, police in Lampang’s Jae Hom District responded to a distress call over a fatal stabbing at a home in Moo 6 of Thung Phueng subdistrict. Police responded with medical staff from Jae Hom Hospital, and local rescue teams.

At the scene, authorities found the lifeless body of 39-year-old Eksit Kaewla lying face down in a pool of blood. His head showed signs of severe injuries caused by the machete found nearby. Standing at the scene and waiting to surrender was Tip, 68, the victim’s father.

According to Mr Tip, his son had been released from prison on January 16, following a drug-related conviction. Since his return, his son had displayed erratic behaviour, including claiming “voices” had instructed him to kill his parents.

Mr Tip said he had been on high alert due to his son’s history of drug abuse and potential mental health issues.

He told police his son became aggressive and threatened both he and his wife, he then told his father he wanted to go out drinking.

Mr Tip advised against it, reminding him they needed to harvest cassava the next day. This led to an argument, with his son storming off to retrieve a machete from his parked motorbike.

Eksit charged at his father with the machete, but Mr Tip managed to dodge the attack and wrestle the machete away. In the ensuing struggle, Mr Tip struck his son in an attempt to stop him. When Eksit collapsed, Mr Tip called the police, only to discover his son had died.

Mr Tip expressed deep regret, stating that he had no intention of killing his son but acted in self-defence. He feared for his own life and his wife’s safety, believing they would have been harmed if he hadn’t fought back.

