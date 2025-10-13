Chiang Mai Governor Visits Bedridden Tham Luang Cave Rescue Hero

CHIANG MAI – The provincial governor has led a team from related agencies to visit and support “Uncle Surathin”, the groundwater drilling hero who helped the 13 Wild Boars trapped in Tham Luang Cave, and delivered initial aid after he became bedridden following a motorcycle accident nearly five months ago.

On Sunday, Mr Thossaphon Phuean-udom, Governor of Chiang Mai, together with Mrs Natruedee Khuean-udom, President of the Chiang Mai Red Cross, and partner organisations, brought care packages and encouragement to Mr Surathin Chaichomphu, known as “Uncle Surathin”.

He led the groundwater drilling team and was one of the volunteers behind the 2018 rescue of the 13 Wild Boars from Tham Luang Cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

Uncle Surathin has been confined to bed and unable to care for himself for almost five months. He was injured when his motorcycle skidded and fell on 24 May 2025. He is recovering at his home in Ban Sahakorn Subdistrict, Mae On District, Chiang Mai.

His condition has begun to improve. He smiled, remained positive, and tried to chat with visitors after months of silence. His wife, children, and family are providing close care, which has been a key source of strength for him. Everyone hopes he will make a full recovery and return to normal life.

The Governor presented a hamper, essential supplies, and financial support to Mr Surathin and his family to lift their spirits and ease immediate hardship. He offered words of support, wishing Mr Surathin a speedy recovery.

He added that, while Mr Surathin cannot volunteer or work as before, his dedication, selfless service, and past deeds remain a point of pride and will be remembered for a long time.

The visiting team also viewed the engines and drilling machinery Uncle Surathin uses for groundwater work, both in his regular jobs and during the Tham Luang operation in Chiang Rai.

Mr Surathin Chaichomphu has more than 30 years of experience in groundwater drilling. He serves as President of the Thai Groundwater Association. He joined the Tham Luang rescue as a volunteer, bringing equipment and a drilling crew to work around the cave area.

They drilled to create channels for water to flow into underground layers, which helped lower water levels inside the cave.

This effort played a part in saving all 13 members of the Wild Boars, a story that gained global attention. Mr Surathin and his team were praised by many groups as unsung heroes of the mission.

