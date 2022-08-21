Flash Floods Kill At Least 20 in Eastern Afghan Province

(CTN News) – In the eastern Afghan province of Logar, flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 20 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes, officials said.

Rains lashed several areas of the province on Saturday, injuring more than 30 people in addition to those who died.

According to the statement, the floods also destroyed dozens of canals and about 5,000 acres of agricultural land, mostly orchards, and killed about 2,000 livestock.

There are scores of Afghans who die every year from floods and torrential downpours, especially in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are at risk of collapse.

Security forces and charities, evacuating people to safe areas.

Several people were evacuated to safe areas after their houses were destroyed by security forces and charities, the provincial government said.

A government spokesman called on the international community to provide aid in a separate statement.

We urge the international community to help the Afghans at this critical time and spare no effort to assist the victims,” Karimi said.

In the next few days, more heavy rains and floods are expected to hit 21 provinces across the country.

In August last year, the Taliban swept back to power and dramatically reduced foreign aid and disaster relief.

Western nations are concerned that the Taliban could hijack any assistance they provide and use it to consolidate their hold on Afghanistan.

