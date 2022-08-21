Connect with us

Flash Floods Kill At Least 20 in Eastern Afghan Province
Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 21, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

How China's Strict COVID Policies Led to Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 20, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

Kabul Mosque is Ripped Apart by a Deadly Blast, 21 People Died

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 18, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

Gunmen Kill Two Policeman Guarding Polio Vaccination Team In Pakistan

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 17, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 16, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 15, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 14, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

India Confirms Asia's First Monkeypox Death In Kerala

Chinese Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information

Pakistan: 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Balochistan

30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

Myanmar Junta Condemn by World Leaders for Executions

(CTN News) – In the eastern Afghan province of Logar, flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 20 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes, officials said.

Rains lashed several areas of the province on Saturday, injuring more than 30 people in addition to those who died.

According to the statement, the floods also destroyed dozens of canals and about 5,000 acres of agricultural land, mostly orchards, and killed about 2,000 livestock.

There are scores of Afghans who die every year from floods and torrential downpours, especially in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are at risk of collapse.

Security forces and charities, evacuating people to safe areas.

Several people were evacuated to safe areas after their houses were destroyed by security forces and charities, the provincial government said.

Logar Floods

A government spokesman called on the international community to provide aid in a separate statement.

We urge the international community to help the Afghans at this critical time and spare no effort to assist the victims,” Karimi said.

In the next few days, more heavy rains and floods are expected to hit 21 provinces across the country.

In August last year, the Taliban swept back to power and dramatically reduced foreign aid and disaster relief.

Western nations are concerned that the Taliban could hijack any assistance they provide and use it to consolidate their hold on Afghanistan.

