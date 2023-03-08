Connect with us

News

Thailand Sentences Poachers to Prison for Killing Endangered Tigers in National Park
Advertisement

News News Asia World News

China Warns US of Conflict if Biden Doesn't Change Course

Business Cryptocurrency News

Thailand's Lawmakers Offer 2023 Tax Break for Digital Tokens

Crime News Regional News

Police Arrest Husband Who Stabbed and Lit His Wife on Fire

News Crime Regional News

Thailand's Customs Seize 43Kg of Heroin Bound for Hong Kong

News Asia News

Japan's Purposefully Destroyed New H3 Rocket Minutes After Its Launch

Legal News

Why Are Russians Buying Real Estate in Phuket?

News

California Governor Bans Business with Walgreens Over Abortion Pills Distribution

Crime News Regional News

Woman Stabbed 6 Times and Set on Fire in Central Thailand

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Haze Pollution Particles Exceeded Safe Levels in Northern Thailand

News

GloRilla Concert Stampede Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured

News

The Best Airports In The World: A Look At The ACI's Airport Service Quality Awards

News

Hong Kong Police Stop Activists From Participating In The Women's March

News News Asia

South Korea Intends To Resolve Its Forced Labor Feud With Japan

Business News Regional News

Thailand's 14.9 Trillion Baht Household Debt is a Ticking Time Bomb

Chiang Rai News News Northern Thailand

Excavation Begin on 6.2-Kilometer Railway Tunnel in Chiang Rai

News

Full List Of Least Developed Countries In The World

Sports News

2024 Paris Olympics Ticket Sales Off To A Slow Start

News

Malaysia Floods Leave 4 Dead And 40,000 Displaced

News

Syria's Earthquake Caused $5.1 Billion In Damage: World Bank

News

Thailand Sentences Poachers to Prison for Killing Endangered Tigers in National Park

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Thailand Sentences Poachers to Prison for Killing Endangered Tigers in National Park

(CTN News) – On Monday, a court in western Thailand handed out five five-year sentences to poachers who killed a mother tiger and her cub in a national park the previous year.

The provincial court in Kanchanaburi found that the five men had broken conservation rules by murdering the animals, skinning the carcasses, and smoking the bones to sell them on the black market.

Endangered Tigers Killed by Poachers in Thailand’s Thong Pha Phum National Park

Last year in January, park officers made the find and confiscated the tiger parts. Photographs obtained in the woods and released by authorities depicted the skins of two freshly flayed tigers. Pictures shot close also showed bones and other elements of the carcass.

The men claimed they killed the tigers in self-defense after they were responsible for cattle assaults, but the court ruled that they “should have felt protective of nature,” considering that they lived near a forest.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, about 4,500 wild tigers are left (WWF). Despite a recent uptick in numbers, WWF estimates that just 200 big cats exist in Thailand’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Thai National Park Chief Welcomes Court Ruling Against Tiger Poachers

One of the greatest dangers to tigers is poaching, fueled by the demand in China and Vietnam for their bones, skins, and other body parts used in traditional medicine.

There are both believers and skeptics in China regarding the efficacy and safety of traditional Chinese medicine.

Even though many TCM treatments have been around for centuries, their detractors claim they are not supported by sufficient evidence.

Charoen Jaichon, head of Thong Pha Phum National Park, expressed his approval of the verdict.

I’m glad that justice has been done,” he told CNN on Tuesday. This is a dire warning to poachers operating within Thailand’s protected areas.

Related CTN News:

Thailand Recorded 2.14 Million Foreign Tourists Last Month

Thailand Roadshow Expects 5 Million Chinese Tourists in 2023

Thailand to Implement a 300 Baht Entry Fee For Foreign Tourists from June 1
Related Topics:
Continue Reading