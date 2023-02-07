Connect with us

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers
(CTN NEWS) – NEW YORK –  The nation’s strongest workplace vaccination requirements for COVID-19 were originally in place in New York City.

But it is now terminating one of its final requirements by announcing that it will no longer require vaccinations for municipal employees, including police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday that the vaccination requirement, which resulted in the termination of hundreds of city employees for refusing the vaccinations, will expire on Friday.

/ GETTY IMAGE

Democrat Adams stated that “now is the perfect time for this decision” because more than 80% of city citizens and more than 96% of city employees have completed their initial vaccination series.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner, stated that “it was obvious that the mandates had saved lives and were crucial in the circumstances.

We appreciate that we may change more of the laws that have led us to this position as the pandemic exits the emergency phase.”

One of the final COVID-19 regulations remaining in effect in New York City was the vaccination requirement for city employees.

As of November 2022, the city no longer requires vaccinations for employees of private companies, and masks are no longer required in most public areas, including subways and buses.

/ GETTY IMAGE

Kyrie Irving, an All-Star point guard and vaccination skeptic, was compelled to skip most of the Brooklyn Nets’ home games last season due to a private-sector mandate in New York City.

Any changes to the coronavirus regulations in New York City will no longer impact Irving. Irving will go to Dallas thanks to a trade that the Nets and Dallas Mavericks announced on Monday.

One of the largest groups of government workers in the United States to be impacted by a COVID-19 vaccine requirement was New York City’s municipal workforce, which numbers roughly 337,000 people.

/ AP

The 1.3 million-member U.S. military was exempt from the vaccine requirement as of December thanks to an $858 billion defense funding bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The roughly 1,780 New York City employees who lost their jobs for failing to comply with the municipal employee vaccination requirement can still seek jobs with their old employers, according to city officials, but they won’t automatically get them back.

Later on Monday, unions for some of the sacked employees planned to hold a news conference to seek their reinstatement with back pay.

