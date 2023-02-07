Connect with us

Science

Webb Detects Extremely Small Main Belt Asteroid Between Mars and Jupiter
Advertisement

Science News

50,000-Year-Old Green Comet Zooming Towards Earth In 2023

Tech Science

Launch Of ABL Space Systems' Maiden 'RS1' Rocket Fails

Tech Science

NASA's Dead Satellite 'ERBS' Returns To Earth After 38 Years

News Asia Science

South Korea's Lunar Orbiter 'Danuri' Captures Unreal Sights Of Earth

Science

What is The Biggest Source Of Sweet Water?

Tech Science

ESA Appoints The World's 1st Disabled Astronaut

Science

Hybrid Solar Eclipse: Everything You Need To Know About This Strange Phenomenon

Science

Guide to Data Science With Python and its Applications

Science

Astronomers have Introduced the World’s Largest Digital LSST Camera

Science

Can You Become a Data Scientist with Bootcamp?

Science

Why Is Precision Metal Stamping Important in Consumer Electronics?

Science

CBD Isolate vs. CBD Distillate: Key Differences

Science Tech

Tablet; Too expensive? Get a Fire Tablet For Cheap

News Science

Tasmanian Tiger May Be Brought Back From Extinction By Scientists

Science

Saturn: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Science

Australia's Supercomputer Captured Incredible Images Of a Dying Star

Science

Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower To Peak Between July 29-31: Here's How To Watch

Science

Where to Buy Top CBD Products: Capsules, Oil, And Gummies

Science

Mars Probe Peering into a Spectacular Chasm on Mars

Science

Webb Detects Extremely Small Main Belt Asteroid Between Mars and Jupiter

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Webb Detects Extremely Small Main Belt Asteroid Between Mars and Jupiter

(CTN News) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope found an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter that is between 300 and 650 feet long.

According to a statement from Nasa, the item was found by a multinational group of European astronomers. It is perhaps the tiniest object Webb has ever seen.

In publicly accessible MIRI calibration measurements, “we — entirely surprisingly — discovered a tiny asteroid,” said Thomas Müller, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

The researchers discovered the tiny trespasser in the same area of view during the examination.

According to the report, the object has an orbit with a very low inclination, measures 100 to 200 meters, and was visible to Webb at the time of the observations.

The study was reported in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. The team’s experiment utilized data from the calibration of the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), in which the team unintentionally discovered an asteroid.

The study claims that these Webb observations were calibrated photos of the main belt asteroid (10920) 1998 BC1, which astronomers found in 1998, rather than searches for new asteroids.

A measuring instrument’s accuracy is checked or adjusted during calibration by comparing it to a standard.

The researcher said that while the object was inside the main asteroid belt, Webb’s extraordinary sensitivity allowed it to identify it at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers.

The study claims that existing models can predict the existence of asteroids down to extremely tiny sizes, but small asteroids have received less attention than their bigger counterparts because they are more challenging to see.

According to NASA, astronauts will be able to examine asteroids less than one kilometer in size because of future dedicated Webb observations.

This outcome also suggested that Webb may accidentally help discover new asteroids.

Related CTN News:

Launch Of ABL Space Systems’ Maiden ‘RS1’ Rocket Fails

Launch Of ABL Space Systems’ Maiden ‘RS1’ Rocket Fails

South Korea’s Lunar Orbiter ‘Danuri’ Captures Unreal Sights Of Earth
Related Topics:
Continue Reading