Netflix Takes a Stand Against Cancel Culture Woke Employees

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming giant, has issued a ‘culture memo’ informing it’s over 11,000-strong staff that they should leave the company if they are offended by the content.

Netflix has taken a stand against cancel culture and all their “woke” employees. The management has stated they will not censor specific artists or voices, even if employees consider the content harmful to themselves.

Netflix Memo Read:

Entertaining the world is an amazing opportunity and a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and points of view. So we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative. To help members make informed choices about what to watch, we offer ratings, content warnings, and easy-to-use parental controls.

Not every employee will like or agree with everything Netflix offers its customers. We offer various diversity of shows, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values.

Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you find it hard to support our diverse content, our company may not be the best place for you.

Some woke employees have claimed that the content aired by Netflix is harmful to them. Above all was the Dave Chappelle special, where employees protested to have him canceled.

The ailing streaming platform has shelled out millions of viewers as rivals Amazon, Disney, and Apple picked up steam over the last year.

Over the last six months, stocks have plummeted from nearly $700 to as low as $166 yesterday, despite a slight rise to $174 in pre-market trading.