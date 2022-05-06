Dave Chappelle Attacker not Facing Felony Charges; Misdemeanor Still Possible

UPDATED: In its latest decision, the District Attorney’s Office for Los Angeles County declined to pursue any felony charges against the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. For consideration of possible misdemeanour charges, the case has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Currently, he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

According to an LAPD statement, the weapon in question is a plastic replica gun that contains a knife blade. At the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, Lee was reportedly holding the gun when he charged onstage and tackled the comedian.

“After reviewing the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office determined that although criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not amount to felony conduct,” according to its statement. Misdemeanour crimes in Los Angeles are not prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office.

At this point, there has been no comment from the City Attorney’s Office on whether the case has been reviewed.

The assault did not result in any injuries to Dave Chappelle.

PREVIOUSLY: Los Angeles police identified and arrested the man who attacked Dave Chappelle during the Netflix Is A Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl. It was reported Tuesday night that 23-year-old Isaiah Lee had been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an LAPD statement, the deadly weapon in question is a replica plastic gun containing a knife blade. Police took Lee to Hollywood Division for further investigation.

According to LAPD Public Information Officer Mendez, Lee was being held on a $30,000 bail. During the altercation that led to Lee’s arrest, Lee sustained injuries which required treatment at a local hospital. Lee was booked by the police for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon following medical treatment.

According to the report, Dave Chappelle was not seriously injured by the assault.

PREVIOUSLY, Tuesday PM: Social media exploded today with posts from attendees at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, which is being held at the Hollywood Bowl.

Someone rushed Dave Chappelle during his performance. Video and photographs from the event were confiscated at the gate, so there is not much footage available, though one video appeared to show the man smashing into someone holding a microphone, possibly Chappelle.

It has been reported that the individual was apprehended by security, and possibly by fellow comedian Jamie Foxx.

ABC7 reports that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. at the Bowl. Officers reported that a man had been arrested. A gun and a knife were reportedly in his possession.

Dave Chappelle is heard in one clip to quip, “It was a transgender,” a reference to his own transphobic remarks in his Netflix special The Closer, as well as the protests and outrage that followed.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Following the show, after attendees had retrieved their phones, attendees posted videos showing the alleged attacker being loaded into an ambulance, his arm mangled.

A witness captured the end of the show on video, which depicted Dave Chappelle and Jamie Foxx rushing onto the stage to help capture the man who was pursuing Dave Chappelle.

Jamie Foxx promises to show up with a sheriff’s hat whenever you’re in trouble, stated the headliner.

Foxx can be heard responding: “I thought that was part of the show.”.

The comedian stated, “I grabbed that N*****’s head at the back.”. “

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years,” he said later with a sense of shock and levity. I just stomped a N*****s behind the stage. This is something I have always wanted to do.”

Fox made a more serious statement.

“I would just like to state that this man is an absolute genius. I must ensure that he is protected at all times,” Foxx said. “This is important for every comedian who comes to this show,” he said. Congratulations, you are a genius. We will not allow anything to happen to you, you’re a legend.”

“Compose yourselves,” Dave Chappelle said to the crowd after Foxx left the stage, perhaps thinking about all the nerves and emotions that would be experienced as the fans exited the show.

Deadline’s request for comment from Netflix representatives was not responded to.

Please be aware that this video contains explicit language.

Dave Chappelle after A Town stomping whoever attacked him pic.twitter.com/qr1z0xBoJ8 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 4, 2022

In addition to Chappelle’s remarks in The Closer, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after rushing the stage. Numerous comedians expressed concern regarding the potential for copycats following this event.

At the time, Kathy Griffin noted, “Now we all have to consider who will be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

On Chappelle’s show tonight, Rock was among the guests. According to eyewitnesses, after the incident, he walked out hugging Chappele and asking, “Was that Will Smith?”.