What happened to Justin Bieber’s Ferrari?

Justin Bieber’s Ferrari: Buying a Ferrari is an experience unlike any other. The luxury Italian supercar brand doesn’t let just anyone purchase one of their cars. To own a Ferrari you need to follow a strict code of ethics and ownership terms. Not everyone can own a Ferrari.

Not only does one have to have enough moolah to afford this luxury car but also follow a certain code of ethics set by the company. The code of ethics also forbids the owner of the car to repaint it and auction it which unfortunately singer Justin Bieber had no clue of.

The singer reportedly changed the colour of F458 from original white to electric blue and changed the alloy wheels, the visible bolts and even the colour of the prancing horse emblem on the steering wheel from the usual red to electric blue. The singer eventually auctioned the car in 2017 flouting all the rules set by the Italian brand.

If a report published by Italian newspaper Il Giornale is to be believed, pop sensation Justin Bieber banned from Ferrari or driving its vehicles. Reportedly, the iconic Italian marque was fed up with Bieber’s bad behavior with its cars which was in violation of Ferrari’s ownership rules, leading to the Canadian singer getting banned.

In case you’re scratching your head trying to think what part of Bieber’s long list of PR disasters bothered Ferrari so much that it took such a drastic step, let me tell you the music artist did not destroy a Ferrari supercar by lighting it on fire for views on YouTube (a very popular trend amongst rich influencers), nor did he do anything, in particular, to mock the brand with the prancing horse logo. All he did was temporarily misplace his Ferrari 458 Italia for a few weeks!

Actually we have no idea if that’s true because the stories that have appeared online have no quotes from dealers, Ferrari officials or anyone connected to Bieber, and feel about as lightweight as an Assetto Fiorano pack door panel. You might even have heard the very same story a few year ago. Ferrari has.

The justification for the Bieb’s ex-communication according to stories on Sky Sport Italy and La Republica and others is that the singer effectively disrespected the Ferrari brand by not looking after his 458. Back in 2016, Bieber bought a Ferrari 458 Italia and had the artisans at West Coast Customs bolt on a wide-arch Liberty Walk body kit.

Later that year the star managed to lose track of the car after parking it at the Montage Hotel in Beverley Hills, only discovering its whereabouts three weeks later thanks to the legwork and detective skills of an assistant.

