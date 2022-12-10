Connect with us

Dengue fever in Thailand: Zebra-Striped Mosquitoes Ruin Residents' Lives
(CTN News) – Mosquitoes are said to be the most harmful animal on earth. But what harm can a little, zebra-striped mosquito truly inflict on people in Thailand (and other subtropical areas)?

The widely dreaded Dengue Fever or dengue virus is the solution. The virus that the Aedes Aegypti mosquito transmits has four wonderful serotypes and may truly kill you.

But don’t panic; the majority of sick people are often asymptomatic. DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4 are the four serotypes of DENV.

The World Health Organization advises that if you are bitten by one of the many Aedes mosquitoes in Thailand, you should keep an eye on any symptoms that may appear.

Symptoms of DENV or Dengue fever Symptoms include:

A high temperature (40°C/104°F) that lasts two to seven days and is accompanied by two of the symptoms listed below:

  • severe headache
  • pain behind the eyes
  • muscle and joint pains
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • swollen glands
  • rash

The best action is to seek medical attention as soon as you experience these symptoms. You should let them know your dengue Virus serotype while you are there.

This is due to the possibility that overcoming one of those serotypes might provide lifetime immunity against that specific strain.

Cross-immunity to the other serotypes is only momentary or partial following recovery, however. Since of this, it’s critical to know which serotype you have been exposed to because your subsequent illness may manifest differently.

The severe dengue serotype’s symptoms, which may be severe and life-threatening, make infection fairly clear for individuals with it.

The first day or two following sickness might show a real worsening of symptoms. This happens when a patient reaches the crucial period, typically roughly three to seven days after illness.

However, your doctor needs to carefully monitor this reduction in symptoms since it indicates severe DENV-2. The most typical reduction in symptoms is a falling body temperature.

Be on the lookout for this symptom since it does not indicate that you are recovering but may have unluckily contracted severe dengue or DENV-2.

The symptoms of this serotype, which has been linked to the Southeast Asian genotype and has been proven to be able to produce dengue hemorrhagic fever, include leaky plasma, respiratory distress, severe bleeding, organ dysfunction, and fluid buildup.

As a result, it is crucial to continue receiving medical attention.

Severe DENV-2 symptoms include:

  • severe abdominal pain
  • persistent vomiting
  • rapid breathing
  • bleeding gums or nose
  • fatigue
  • restlessness
  • liver enlargement
  • blood in vomit or stool

Severe DENV-2’s vengeance is no less harsh on Thai citizens as it is a major contributor to serious sickness and mortality in several Asian and Latin American nations. However, keep in mind that early identification may reduce this serotype’s mortality rate to around 1%.

