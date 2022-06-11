Don’t Post Crime Pics, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn Warns

(CTN News) – Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, the head of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MoDES), cautioned people against posting clips of others on social media, regardless of their intentions, as it could violate Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Mr. Chaiwut said yesterday that people may photograph or film possible criminal acts as the documentation might serve as evidence. However, posting the material online will be illegal.

Amateur crime sleuths warned they could be prosecuted for breaking PDPA

Mr. Chaiwut explained that people can send pictures or videos to the police but they cannot publish them online. Those who appear in the video can file legal charges against the camera user.

In a video that went viral on June 9, a man assaults his girlfriend in front of their apartment. The incident was filmed and reported to authorities by a well-intentioned woman.

On the other hand, the man in the video threatened to file charges against the woman who recorded it. In addition, his girlfriend demanded that the woman delete the video because she feared her parents might become aware of it.