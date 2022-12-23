Connect with us

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at age 22
Big Scarr dead at the age of 22

The up-and-coming rapper known as Big Scarr dead, who was from Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, according to an executive at his record label. Big Scarr dead at age 22.

According to WHBQ-TV, the death of the rapper was confirmed in an Instagram post by Gucci Mane, who was both a rapper and a record producer and who also created the record label 1017 Records.

The circumstances surrounding the musician’s passing have not been made public. Mane wrote on his Instagram account, “This hurts.” I’m going to miss you.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017)

Alexander Woods, better known by his stage as Big Scarr, was born in South Memphis on April 7, 2000. His real name is Big Scarr.

According to AllMusic, he was 16 years old when he was engaged in a car accident that was extremely dangerous and could have resulted in his death.

According to HipHopDX, he made his name in the music industry with the publication of his debut mixtape, titled Big Grim Reaper, in 2021.

According to the music website XXL, the project had prominent singles like SolcyBoyz 2 and Poppin. According to the website, Woods also made music with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and other artists on the same record label.

According to one of the rapper’s final posts on Instagram, he was getting ready to go on tour with another Memphis rapper named Key Glock as part of his Glockoma Tour 2023, WHBQ said.

