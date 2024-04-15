Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Joins Bangkok’s Songkran Parade in Traditional Thai Attire

(CTN News) – Fan Bingbing, a Chinese actress, has played various parts in historical dramas, including Jinsuo in My Fair Princess (1998-99) and Wu Zetian in The Empress of China (2014-2015).

Fan participated in a Songkran procession in Bangkok on April 11, wearing traditional Thai attire and standing atop a float made of a tuk-tuk decked with flowers.

“Hello Thailand,” Fan, 42, wrote in English on Instagram and Facebook on April 12th. “Sending warm wishes for a blessed and joyful Songkran.” Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, occurs on April 13.

“I was very happy to be taking part in the Songkran Festival in Thailand for the first time,” she posted in Chinese on Weibo. “The Thai friends were very welcoming and the traditional costumes were beautiful.”

The Chinese actress also posted images of herself posing in traditional Chinese attire in Bangkok on social media on April 12.

According to a Facebook post by Thailand’s Tourism Authority on April 10, Fan has been invited to attend the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 as a special guest. The festival runs from April 11 to 15.

Fan had turned her emphasis overseas after a tax cheating scandal in 2018 disrupted her career in China, where projects she had planned were put on hold indefinitely.

She visited Singapore in late 2023 to accept the Cinema Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival.

In early 2024, she was filming Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky in Australia, starring Hollywood actor Liam Neeson.