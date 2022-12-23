Connect with us

Tech

'Epic Games' Fined $500 Million For Stealing Kids' Data
Advertisement

Tech

A Google Tool That Blurs Videos Is Getting Open Source

Tech

We Just Learned That Hackers Stolen LastPass Password Vaults

Tech

You Deserve a $484 Google Pixel 7 For 'Treat Yo Self'

Tech

ThinkPads With Up To 64 GB RAM And 2 TB SSDs

Tech

It's Just Like That - Meta Quest 2 Gets a Performance Boost

Tech

Rumored Xiaomi Pad 6 Specs

Tech

Realme 9 Pro And 9i 5G Get Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0, X7 Max Goes Open Beta

Tech

EZCast Pocket Will Be At CES 2023 With a Portable Wireless Display Dongle

Tech

THE BEST FREE YOUTUBE DOWNLOADERS! 

Tech

Samsung's Last Galaxy Note Is On Life Support As a Result Of Android 13

Tech

LEGO Brick With Screen And RP2040

Tech

Star Wars Accessories For Samsung Phones And Wearables

Tech

Users Of WhatsApp Can Now Undo The 'Delete For Me' Message

Tech

Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha At Rs 3,799: Details

Tech

Play Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph - Operation: Seraph's Shield

Tech

The Lightroom vs Photoshop Debate

Tech

In 2023, Apple Music Needs These Features

Tech

5 Best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card Deals for Holiday Sale 2022

Tech

Elon Musk Poll Shows 57.5% Want him to Resign as Twitter CEO

Tech

‘Epic Games’ Fined $500 Million For Stealing Kids’ Data

Published

7 hours ago

on

'Epic Games' Fined $500 Million For Stealing Kids' Data

(CTN News) – There have been allegations of Epic Games collecting children’s information as well as misleading billing for the popular video game Fornite, which was released in 2017.

There are also regulations stating that children younger than five should not be allowed to use the game’s voice chat options as a result of US regulators.

In two separate cases involving video game company Epic Games, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Monday that the company would pay $520 million in penalties and refunds.

This week, Epic Games announced that it had settled allegations that it illegally collected children’s personal information.

The allegations were that it used deceptive interfaces in its battle royale game and used deceptive billing practices in its mobile application.

Complaints that were filed

According to FTC Chair Lina Khan, the company used default settings in Fortnite that violated users’ privacy and deceptive interfaces that fooled their users, including teenagers and children.

As a result, Epic Games has agreed to pay a $275 million penalty. This is because it did not inform or obtain consent from the parents of Fortnite players under the age of 13 before collecting their personal information.

As a result of this violation of FTC regulations, this is one of the biggest fines ever issued by the FTC.

As well as privacy concerns, US regulators were concerned about the game’s billing practices, which led players to make purchases that they weren’t intended to make.

As a result, Epic Games has refunded $245 million to customers who have been victims of such practices, called ‘dark patterns,’ in the past.

A report released by the Federal Trade Commission said that Fortnite’s voice and text chat options must be turned off by default. This is in order to protect children from being exposed to potential harassment.

Commentary by Epic Games

In an attempt to address concerns about the past design of Fortnite’s item shop and refund systems, Epic Games has said that it is trying to resolve them.

According to Epic Games, the FTC will distribute the money to customers “at their discretion.” In their words, “Statutes written decades ago do not specify how gaming ecosystems should operate,” the company stated.

It was announced that Epic Games would implement an explicit yes/no choice for the user to save payments and that the company would implement features such as easy-to-access parental controls and a daily spending limit for children under the age of 13 as well.

SEE ALSO:

Rumored Xiaomi Pad 6 Specs

It’s Just Like That – Meta Quest 2 Gets a Performance Boost

ThinkPads With Up To 64 GB RAM And 2 TB SSDs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins