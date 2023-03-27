Connect with us

News

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand
Advertisement

News

Business Operators in Thailand are Optimistic About Economic Growth Prospects in 2023

News

Storm Kills 26 In Mississippi Tornado: Biden Declares Emergency

News

Russia Accused Of Holding Belarus Hostage With Missile Station Deal

News

Trump to Rally at Site of deadly Anti-Government Siege in Texas

News

Power Outages Sweep Across Northeast Ohio Due to Strong Winds and Storms

News

Imran Khan Secures Bail in Three Terrorism Cases Ahead of Lahore Jalsa

Tech News

What Makes TikTok A Security Threat To The US?

News

Avelo Celebrates 1 Million Passengers At Tweed With Free Roundtrips

News

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

News World News

UN Head Says Human Survival Depends On Proper Water Management

Tech News

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

News Crime Regional News

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

News

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates as Inflation Surges in the UK

News

Thailand on High Alert as Monkeypox Cases Rise to 18

News Asia News

North Korea Stated Its Cruise Missile To Be Part Of Nuclear Attack Simulations

Health News

Abortion Laws In Thailand: Current Regulations And Social Context

News

China Introduces New Power Structure to Tightens Grip on Data, Tech, and Finance

News

NDMA Releases Report on Damages and Losses in Pakistan Earthquake

News

Protests Erupt Across the U.S. Amid Internet Shutdown in India and Manhunt for Activist

News

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

Published

14 mins ago

on

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

(CTN News) – According to a report by the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation at 7am today, the PM2.5 dust level in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces has exceeded Thailand’s 50-micron safety standard in the past 24 hours, with measurements in the north ranging from 37 microns to 459 millimeters. (Sunday).

Air quality within safety limits in Bangkok and the suburbs

However, outside of Bangkok and its suburbs, air quality has been measured to be between 16 and 46 microns, which is well within safety standards.

The 21 northern and north-eastern provinces, where air quality is poor and poses a health threat today, are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani.

People in the Mae Sai area of Chiang Rai have posted placards around town asking for immediate assistance in reducing the air pollution produced by forest fires that have been started deliberately.

PM2.5 concentrations ranged from 32 to 166 microns in the six northeastern provinces.

Residents of the “red zones,” located in the northern and northeastern provinces, are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, use face masks, and see a doctor if they have any symptoms due to air pollution.

Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com allow members of the public to keep tabs on the air quality in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Related CTN News:

PM25 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Northern Thailand

East Palestine Authorities Still Haven’t Determined What Chemicals Are Burning

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins