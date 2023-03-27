High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

(CTN News) – According to a report by the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation at 7am today, the PM2.5 dust level in 21 northern and north-eastern provinces has exceeded Thailand’s 50-micron safety standard in the past 24 hours, with measurements in the north ranging from 37 microns to 459 millimeters. (Sunday).

Air quality within safety limits in Bangkok and the suburbs

However, outside of Bangkok and its suburbs, air quality has been measured to be between 16 and 46 microns, which is well within safety standards.

The 21 northern and north-eastern provinces, where air quality is poor and poses a health threat today, are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani.

People in the Mae Sai area of Chiang Rai have posted placards around town asking for immediate assistance in reducing the air pollution produced by forest fires that have been started deliberately.

PM2.5 concentrations ranged from 32 to 166 microns in the six northeastern provinces.

Residents of the “red zones,” located in the northern and northeastern provinces, are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, use face masks, and see a doctor if they have any symptoms due to air pollution.

Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com allow members of the public to keep tabs on the air quality in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Related CTN News:

PM25 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Northern Thailand