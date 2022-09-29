The Suvarnabhumi Airport Reported A 200% Increase In Traffic

Between October 2021 – August 2022, Suvarnabhumi facilitated 168,421 total flights, which is a 58.36% increase from the previous fiscal year.

During this period, 17.52 million passengers passed through Suvarnabhumi Airport, which is a 203.76% increase compared with the previous fiscal year.

Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn said

Since the world began to move on from the Covid-19 pandemic, travel has begun to ease up. As a result, the number of passengers on flights to Thailand has increased.

AOT plans to implement the plan “Development Plan Phase 2” to accommodate up to 60 million passengers per year at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The current maximum capacity is around 45 million per year.

According to AOT, Suvarnabhumi new runway is 41.72 percent complete. The runway will join the airport’s two existing runways and boost flight capacity from 68 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has welcomed a total of 709.25 million passengers since it opened its doors on September 28, 2006. In 16 years, the airport has served 4.45 million flights.

AOT operates six airports, namely Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok), Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport, and Hat Yai International Airport.

Over the course of 16 years of operations, Suvarnabhumi airport has constantly developed to help the country’s economic recovery and serve alongside passengers to drive the economy and the aviation industry and the tourism of the country said Kittipong.

Expansions are also planned at Don Mueang Airport and U-Tapao Airport.

