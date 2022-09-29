Connect with us

News

The rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59
Advertisement

News

Thailand's Banks Ready for 300 Baht Visitor Entry Tax

News Northern Thailand

Giant Panda Lin Hui at Chiang Mai Zoo Turns 21-Year-Old

News Southern Thailand

Danish Man, 66 Found Dead in Southern Thailand

News

NBC's Katie Couric Revealed That She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

News

Bangkok Distributes 2.5 Million Sandbags to Flood Prone Areas

News Northern Thailand

Woman Body Stuffed in Suitcase Found Floating in Mekong

Food News

McDonald's Happy Meals For Adults Are Being Offered For Limited Time

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Fight Dog Meat Trade with Vietnam Government

News

The Bank of England announces a gilt market operation

News

Apple News Got Obscene Notifications From Fast Company Hackers

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

News

Gang Extorts $50,000 from Russian Couple in Koh Samui

News Regional News

Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

News

Today's news briefing: Lenders ditch new mortgages

News Regional News

Thailand's Education Minister Orders Students Punished Over Sexual Assaults

News Tech

Thailand Blacklist Nearly 5,000 Websites from Public Viewing

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

News

Canada Grants "Beauty Queen" Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Asylum

News

The rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

42 seconds ago

on

The rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

CTN NEWS –  Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, his longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for Gangsta’s Paradise, the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song Pastime Paradise.

He was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late-1980s. Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh, Coolio moved to Compton, California, where he went to community college.

He worked as a volunteer firefighter and in airport security before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene. His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, It Takes a Thief.

It’s the opening track, Fantastic Voyage, that would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. A year later, “Gangsta’s Paradise” would become a No. 1 single, with its dark opening lyrics:

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s not much left, ’cause I’ve been blastin’ and laughin’ so long, that even my mama thinks that my mind is gone.

Related CTN News:

Danish Man, 66 Found Dead in Southern Thailand

Woman’s Body Stuffed in Suitcase Found Floating in the Mekong

NBC’s Katie Couric Revealed That She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop