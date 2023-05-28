Connect with us

U.S. Strongly Opposes China's Ban on Micron Technology
What Happens if the US Defaults? Understanding the Consequences, and More

Thapanee Kiatphaibool Appointed as New Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Cannabis Advocacy Group Challenges Thai Government's Proposal to Re-Criminalize Cannabis

Binance and Gulf Innova Receive Licenses for Crypto Exchange in Thailand

Memorial Day 2023: Honoring The Sacrifices And Celebrating The Spirit Of Patriotism

China Combats Ongoing COVID-19 Wave with Vaccinations as XBB Variants Evolve

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record Low as New Variants Emerge

[VIDEO] Asiana Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency During Landing, 12 Injured

Gateway Pundit: A New Era of Reliable and Trustworthy News

AI Predicts If Breast Cancer Will Spread To Other Parts Of The Body

Police Arrest Man for Stabbing Woman to Death Over $850.00 Debt

Citizen Flee UK Over High Taxes and Mass Immigration

U.S. Declines Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Thailand Due to Training and Technical Issues

Devastating Flooding in Pattaya as Rainy Season Starts, Causing Widespread Chaos and Damage

FDA Granted full Approval to Pfizer’s COVID Antiviral Pill, Paxlovid, for adults

Cambodia's Opposition Party Banned, Hun Sen to Run Unopposed

Nvidia Soars Towards $1 Trillion Market Cap on Strong Earnings and AI Leadership

Subscriptions To Twitter Accounts Of Users Will Be Displayed

Solar Investments Expected to Attract Over $1 Billion Daily in 2023, Surpassing Investment in Oil Production

Published

11 seconds ago

on

U.S. Strongly Opposes China's Ban on Micron Technology

(CTN News) – The United States Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, expressed the country’s opposition to China’s effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology memory chips.

Raimondo emphasized that the United States will not tolerate such economic coercion and is working with allies to address this issue.

Her remarks were made during a news conference following a meeting of trade ministers in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks, where the G7’s new initiatives to counter China’s economic coercion were discussed.

US Commerce Secretary’s Condemnation

Raimondo stated that China’s actions against Micron Technology, which targets a single US company without any factual basis, are considered economic coercion.

She stressed that the United States firmly opposes these measures and does not believe they will succeed. Raimondo also highlighted that the G7’s commitment to combat economic coercion was acknowledged in her discussions.

China’s Network Security Review

China’s cyberspace regulator claimed that Micron Technology, the largest US memory chip manufacturer, had failed its network security review.

Consequently, operators of critical infrastructure were prohibited from purchasing products from Micron. The company anticipates a reduction in revenue due to this ban.

Engagement with China and IPEF Countries

Raimondo mentioned that she raised the issue of Micron Technology during a meeting with China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao. She affirmed that the United States is closely engaging with partners to address the challenges faced by China’s non-market practices, including this situation.

Raimondo also highlighted the significance of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) agreement regarding the United States’ investments in the CHIPS Act.

The CHIPS Act, aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor production, welcomes participation from companies in IPEF countries such as Japan, Korea, and Singapore. The US expects companies from these countries to take part in the funding provided by the CHIPS Act.

Conclusion

The United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo unequivocally expressed the nation’s opposition to China’s ban on Micron Technology’s memory chips. She referred to it as economic coercion and reiterated that the US would not tolerate such actions.

The US government is actively collaborating with allies to address the issue and is closely engaged with partners to comprehensively tackle China’s non-market practices. The IPEF agreement aligns with the US investments in the CHIPS Act, promoting domestic semiconductor production while welcoming participation from IPEF countries.

 
