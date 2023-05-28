U.S. Strongly Opposes China’s Ban on Micron Technology

(CTN News) – The United States Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, expressed the country’s opposition to China’s effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology memory chips.

Raimondo emphasized that the United States will not tolerate such economic coercion and is working with allies to address this issue.

Her remarks were made during a news conference following a meeting of trade ministers in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks, where the G7’s new initiatives to counter China’s economic coercion were discussed.

US Commerce Secretary’s Condemnation

Raimondo stated that China’s actions against Micron Technology, which targets a single US company without any factual basis, are considered economic coercion.

She stressed that the United States firmly opposes these measures and does not believe they will succeed. Raimondo also highlighted that the G7’s commitment to combat economic coercion was acknowledged in her discussions.

China’s Network Security Review

China’s cyberspace regulator claimed that Micron Technology, the largest US memory chip manufacturer, had failed its network security review.

Consequently, operators of critical infrastructure were prohibited from purchasing products from Micron. The company anticipates a reduction in revenue due to this ban.

Engagement with China and IPEF Countries

Raimondo mentioned that she raised the issue of Micron Technology during a meeting with China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao. She affirmed that the United States is closely engaging with partners to address the challenges faced by China’s non-market practices, including this situation.

Raimondo also highlighted the significance of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) agreement regarding the United States’ investments in the CHIPS Act.

The CHIPS Act, aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor production, welcomes participation from companies in IPEF countries such as Japan, Korea, and Singapore. The US expects companies from these countries to take part in the funding provided by the CHIPS Act.

Conclusion

The United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo unequivocally expressed the nation’s opposition to China’s ban on Micron Technology’s memory chips. She referred to it as economic coercion and reiterated that the US would not tolerate such actions.

The US government is actively collaborating with allies to address the issue and is closely engaged with partners to comprehensively tackle China’s non-market practices. The IPEF agreement aligns with the US investments in the CHIPS Act, promoting domestic semiconductor production while welcoming participation from IPEF countries.