Tourists in Thailand Must Wear Face Masks Outside Even After Covid-19 Declared Endemic

As Thailand struggles to rebuild its battered tourism industry, the government wants tourists to keep wearing face masks outside, despite its plans to classify covid-19 as endemic.

According to the public health minister, the National Communicable Diseases Committee has started to discuss post-pandemic plans, including requirements for visitors to keep wearing face masks even outside.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Public Health Minister, said the panel was considering measures to control Covid-19 after it becomes endemic, following a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

He said new Covid-19 coronavirus cases are declining, and like many other countries, Thailand also plans to make Covid-19 endemic.

New Omicron Coronavirus cases and fatalities had dropped faster than expected because of public cooperation and increased vaccinations, Mr. Anutin said.

Thailand pass for tourists

He said that steps are being taken to prepare the Kingdom of Thailand for the redefinition of Covid-19 as endemic.

The Public Health Ministry lowered its Covid-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3, and provincial authorities were asked to prepare their own action plans.

Planned measures would include universal protection, universal vaccination, and access to hospital beds, doctors, medical supplies, and vaccines. Entertainment venues would also be covered, he said.

According to him, new infections are found in fewer than 10 tourists per day; thus, the Thailand Pass entry registration for arrivals could be lifted.

To control Covid-19, Mr. Anutin said, the Department of Disease Control will encourage tourists to wear face masks.