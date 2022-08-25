Thai Court Prawit Wongsuwan Made New Acting PM

(CTN News) – A petition from the opposition bloc in Parliament, seeking a Constitutional Court ruling on Prawit Wongsuwan eight-year term in office, was unanimously accepted by Parliament, and Prayut Chan-o-cha was instructed to suspend his duties as prime minister today (Wednesday) until the court has finally decided on his fate.

It is expected that the Constitutional Court proceedings will conclude by the end of September, during which time the cabinet will continue to function. Prawit Wongsuwan will act as acting prime minister in the meantime.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut respects the Court’s decision and is ceasing to serve as prime minister today. However, he will continue to serve as Defence Minister.

For the sake of peace in the country, Prayut also discouraged his supporters from criticizing the Charter Court.

A statement by the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that Prayut’s suspension and the Court’s decision will not affect Thailand’s hosting of the APEC 2022 Summit in November.

He added that four months remain for preparations and that all tasks will still be carried out by the cabinet.

According to Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the opposition and Pheu Thai Party, he is satisfied with the interim decision of the Constitutional Court since it eases political tensions.

In order for the Court to accept the case, the faith and sacredness of (the judiciary) may have been restored after a period when people believed they had no chance or justice.

Responding to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Korea-Ngam’s statement that Gen Prayut can still serve as defense minister, Cholnan said that, while not prohibited by law, it should be considered appropriate.

Prayut began his first term as prime minister on August 24, 2014, three months after leading a coup against the Pheu Thai government.

Today, the Opposition and his critics see his 8-year term come to an end.

According to others, his term begins when the 2017 Charter takes effect or when he is appointed following the March 2019 general election.

Related CTN News: