Connect with us

News

Helicopter Collision Over Australia's Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers
Advertisement

News

Former Pope Benedict XVI’ s Body Lay In State In St. Peter’s Basilica

Ukraine War News World News

Russia Fires 40 Drones At Kyiv For The 3rd Night In A Row

News Asia News

2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Conflict

News

Gunmen Attack Prison In Juarez, Mexico, Killing At Least 14 People

News News Asia

China's Call Covid-19 Travel Restriction Racist and Discriminatory

News Regional News

Road Accidents in Thailand Kill 146 and Injure 1182 in 3 Days

News Asia News World News

Hong Kong Plans To Resume Cross-Border Travel With Mainland China On January 8

Ukraine War News

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

News News Asia

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

News News Asia

Soldiers Join Search for Missing After Landslide in Northern Japan

News

Husband Forgets Wife During Pee Stop, Forcing Her to Walk 19 Kms

News News Asia

Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage

News Regional News

New Year Holiday Road Accidents in Thailand Claim 85 Lives in 2 Days

News World News

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies at Age 95

News

Risk of Dangerous New COVID Variant in China is quite low: Expert Says

News

Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant is Rapidly Becoming Dominant in the U.S. as it Doubles Weekly

News News Asia

China Stonewalls World Health Officials Over COVID-19 Case Information

News News Asia

Search After Casino Fire in Cambodia Ends, 26 Confirmed Dead

News

New Orleans Area is Under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 PM Friday

News

Helicopter Collision Over Australia’s Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers

Published

40 mins ago

on

Helicopter Collision Over Australia's Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers

(CTN NEWS) – MELBOURNE, Australia – A helicopter collision caused four deaths and three critical injuries in an Aussie tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, requiring emergency assistance from beachgoers enjoying the water in the southern summer.

At a news conference, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said the two helicopters appeared to have been taking off and landing near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach.

The debris from the other helicopter was spread across an area police described as difficult to access after the first helicopter landed on a sandbank.
Helicopter Collision Over Australia's Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers

Emergency workers inspect a helicopter at a collision scene near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Two helicopters collided, killing several passengers and critically injuring a few others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

All four people who died and three of the most seriously injured were passengers in the helicopter that crashed.

The public and police attempted to remove the people, administer first aid, and get them to safety from an upside-down aircraft, Worrell said.

People on Jet Skis, family boaters, and ordinary public members rushed to help them.”

Medical assistance is also being provided to passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash.

During the crash, footage showed a helicopter clipped by another flying over the water shortly after takeoff.

Helicopter Collision Over Australia's Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers

This image made from a video shows a sand island with a crashed helicopter, victims and emergency services on Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Two helicopters collided in the Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon. (CH9 via AP)

A company separate from Sea World Helicopters expressed its condolences and said it cooperated with authorities investigating the crash.

A statement released by the FAA expressed its deepest condolences to all those involved, especially the loved ones and families of the deceased.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the company did not confirm whether it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash.

It was reported by a witness named John to Melbourne radio station 3AW that patrons at Sea World heard the crash.

He said that staff at the theme park closed off the closest areas immediately after the crash.

Helicopter Collision Over Australia's Gold Coast Kills 4 Passengers

Emergency workers inspect a helicopter at a scene of collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Two helicopters collided killing several passengers and critically injuring a few others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

“There was a massive bang,” he said. “It was just enormous.”. I’m not sure if it was the propellers hitting each other. There was a poor woman and her son crying near the helipad.”

The accident was an “unthinkable tragedy,” according to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“My deepest sympathies go out to every family affected by this terrible accident,” she said.

Angus Mitchell, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said an investigation was underway into the crash’s cause.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported that 13 people were being assessed for injuries earlier.

As Australia’s summer approaches, the Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Conflict

Former Pope Benedict XVI’ s Body Lay In State In St. Peter’s Basilica

Russia Fires 40 Drones At Kyiv For The 3rd Night In A Row
Related Topics:
Continue Reading