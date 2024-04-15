Saudi Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Pakistan

(CTN News) – On Monday and Tuesday, a Saudi Arabian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, will travel to Pakistan as part of a two-day visit, as part of efforts to boost economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani foreign ministry has announced that the two-day visit will take place between Monday and Tuesday and is part of the Pakistani ambassador’s two-day visit to the country.

According to the foreign ministry, the mission of the visit is to expedite the implementation of the agreement reached between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah regarding the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a meeting last week with the crown prince, Sharif talked about expediting an investment package planned for $5 billion, a package Pakistan is desperately in need of to bolster its current account deficit and signal to the International Monetary Fund that it can continue to meet the requirements for foreign financing that were one of the key demands of previous bailout packages for Pakistan.

The investment process in the agriculture, mines, minerals, and aviation industries of Pakistan, which range from agriculture to mining, has been a very active process involving Saudi investment.

SEE ALSO:

Global Oil Prices Likely To Rise Due To The Iran-Israel Conflict